the wrestling revolution has begun

After the separation from the historic Japanese development team Yuke’s, the famous series WWE 2K was surprisingly KO’d. The first release of Visual Concepts, one of the best development teams on the planet in the field of sports simulations / games, had proved to be simply disastrous: WWE 2K20 has in fact gone down in history for an endless series of bugs and glitches (here is ours WWE 2K22 review). Japanese Yuke’s had overseen its development for over twenty years (first for the defunct THQ): the tag team with Take Two seemed indissoluble, worthy of the best WWF / WWE couples such as the Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage), the Legion of Doom or the Hardy Boyz. Something in the handover went wrong, so much so that the top management of the US company was forced to suspend the series for a year. Too many bugs, glitches, crashes, slowdowns had transformed the annual appointment of the WWE wrestling fans in a nightmare worthy of the worst angle / storyline of the Stamford federation. Luckily, Take Two has decided to give Visual Concepts time to master the rings after dominating the NBA parquet (the NBA 2K22 review is a click away): the development team has announced a real revolution that comes through 10 key points. We at Everyeye participated in a meeting via Zoom with the guys from Visual Concepts who told us various news about the new WWE 2K22 which will arrive next March. Let’s find out together what awaits us.

A whole new engine: it was time!

The game engine had to be reworked for years already, let’s face it: in the last few years with Yuke’s there was no lack of problems in wrestler collisions in the ring, without forgetting a certain woody animations of the various Roman Reigns, Triple H and all the other WWE superstars. For the 2022 edition, the development team has decided to start from the ground up.

The gameplay engine has therefore been redesigned to make dips, kicks, punches and even finishers more believable and fluid. Visual Concepts’ goal is to give the player the feeling of being truly at ringside to breathe the atmosphere of a PPV of the federation led by Vince McMahon. From what little we have been able to see and from what the guys at Visual Concepts have told us, there seems to have been some significant step forward, but this is an aspect that we will only be able to evaluate pad in hand in a few months. In addition to redesigning the game engine, Visual Concepts has also given the control system a nice makeover to simplify the execution of the finishers and to make the rendering of the moves in the ring even more credible. For now we can not help but trust what the developers of Visual Concepts have told us.

A new generation of wrestlers

The graphic sector of the series in recent years had not made us cry for a miracle, quite the contrary. The wrestlers’ bodies were quite proportionate, while the faces of the various AJ Styles, Undertaker and company were quite similar to their real counterparts, apart from some problems in the reproduction of the thick hair.

Seeing Rey Mysterio enter the ring is wonderful in WWE 2K22: the eyes, the expression of the face hidden behind the mask, the very proportionate body make us hope well. Visual Concepts used all of the same technologies it routinely uses to scan and animate Steph, LeBron, Luka, and the NBA stars. If we calculate that the reviled WWE 2K20 had a roster of over 200 wrestlers (considering all the DLCs released we reached 240), we can’t wait to see what the computing power of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be able to do: the frame rate should no longer be a dancer as in past editions, while the dynamic lighting system was recalibrated from the beginning.

Better than nWo!

Those who follow WWE know the importance of wrestler entrances to the ring: from the announcement of the speaker to the arrival on the square, the crowd goes wild and the atmosphere in the arena heats up.

In all honesty, it was one of the things that worked in previous editions of the series as well: WWE 2K22 promises more involvement giving the player the feeling of really being in the audience mocking the wheel on duty or applauding their favorite.

The modality WWE 2K Showcase returns again this year: after the exploits of the “Four Horsewomen” (Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks) in the previous edition, once again it should make us relive other legendary encounters and magical moments in WWE history. We do not know anything yet but we fervently hope that there will be sequences with the legendary DX Generation.

With the MyGM modeInstead, we will return to take on the role of the Vince McMahon of the situation and we will be able to invent everything more in terms of booking and drafting, renewing or stipulating new contracts with superstars and more. In MyFACTION, however, we will have the opportunity to build a faction capable of rivaling a legendary stable like that of nWo captained by Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash who had turned the world of wrestling (WCW, for the record) upside down in the late nineties. The player will be able to collect, manage and upgrade their wrestlers through weekly events and special updates. The mode promises to be really interesting: we can’t wait to try it out.

The WWE Universe

MyRISE is the classic story mode that will allow players to start a career in the world of wrestling, from his early days in the ring to becoming a true WWE legend. New storylines have been created that will be available for the MyPLAYER, which should work as in the corresponding version for NBA 2K22.

Universe mode is historically one of the most popular with fans, allowing fans to experience the entire Stamford Federation wrestling season without missing an event. Visual Concepts has brought it back again this year adding new possibilities in the creation of events, rivalries and much more. In the end, the Creation Suite package (the editor that allows you to recreate all wrestlers who are no longer part of WWE and more) has been enhanced and a number of absolutely crazy options have been implemented.

In short, Visual Concepts and Take Two are sipping all the information regarding the next one WWE 2K22. After the misstep of the previous episode, being cautious is a choice we share. For what little we have seen and for the information they have given us, in any case, we are quite confident in view of March 2022.