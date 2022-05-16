The writer of Doctor Strange 2 responds to criticism after the controversial turn of Wanda (Scarlet Witch)

MADRID, May 16. (CultureLeisure) –

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is giving a lot to talk about, especially in everything related to Wanda MaximoffElizabeth Olsen. The Scarlet Witch is the great villain of the film, a turn that has surprised and It has also angered some Marvel fans. As a result of the criticism, the screenwriter Michael Waldron has spoken about it and has answered the outraged viewers.

In an interview with The Playlist Waldron was asked what he thought about the negative reactions of the fans of Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision), which stated that, considering the outcome of the series, many of Wanda’s actions in the film were out of character. “I think I would tell the WandaVision fans that I get it“, he claimed.

“Seeing a character that you love doing bad things sucks. That’s a strong feeling, which is what we’re trying to do in the movies. We never would have done it if it wasn’t a new step in his character’s journey.“, he added.

In addition, Waldron has ensured that Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision) already gave some clues to this hidden face of Olsen’s character. “My interpretation of the WandaVision story is that Wanda deals with her pain in that series, but I don’t think she’s necessarily getting over it. It’s a show about her living in denial to some degree, and she’s getting over her denial, but I don’t think she’s getting over her anger at what she’s endured, and that anger is what she carries with her as she walks away with the knowledge that she is the Scarlet Witch and with the Darkhold, this evil book“explains the writer.

In this sense, the writer highlights what Stephen Strange is facing in this case is a very powerful entity, Wanda, already converted into Scarlet Witchangry and also corrupted by the Darkhold which has increased his powers. “I think it’s that anger that takes advantage of the Darkhold and pushes her to what is, for me and I think for Wanda, a noble and very justifiable journey. She only wants her children,” she added.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Along with Olsen, the cast is completed by Benedict Cumberbatch, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, John Krasinski, Patrick Stewart, Anson Mount and Lashana Lynch, among others.