The writer of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ pretended to have cancer to get a job

Shonda Rhimes discovered that one of her most beloved screenwriters was a compulsive lie, who pretended to be a cancer survivor to get work and special treatment.

Grey’s Anatomy, a series that has run for 18 seasons, has some of the best plot twists on American television. However, no one prepared them for the sickest revelation that escalates into real life: one of its main screenwriters has been accused of being a compulsive liar and pretended to have cancer to get a job, according to an investigation by Vanity Fair.

Elisabeth Finch has written a total of 13 episodes of the series that takes place in Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, some of them are Breathe Again, Anyone have a map?, Silent all these yearsamong others. What they all have in common is that they develop the arc of Catherine Fox, the urologist who is diagnosed with the same type of cancer that Elisabeth had supposedly overcome in real life..

Elisabeth Finch commonly appeared as an extra in episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy.”



But how did Finch come to Grey’s Anatomy? The screenwriter, who had already written for The Vampire Diariesrecounted his battle with cancer in a text for the magazine she; the article had all the gist of a potential story in the Shonda Rhimes-led production.

It was then that a member of Shonda’s own work team showed her the written piece, and the legendary producer decided to meet with Elisabeth Finch, who had shown potential to join the dramatic team. Soon, Finch had the job of his dreams and the series would be the means by which he would tell his story against a very rare bone cancer.

Finch earned the affection of those around her, obtaining special treatment for her situation and sometimes taking breaks without notifying anyone from the production, claiming to be absent due to chemotherapy sessions. According to the research of Vanity Fair, which was facilitated thanks to the confessions of Finch’s ex-partner, the screenwriter did have cancer, however, she continued to lie about her state of health because she liked the way her colleagues treated her.

The article quotes Jennifer Beyer, Finch’s ex-partner, who claimed that Jo Wilson’s story had been written by Finch based on the experiences of violence that she had gone through before meeting the screenwriter of Grey’s Anatomy.

Elisabeth Finch and her ex-partner, Jennifer Beyer.



What happened was that Elisabeth Finch ended up inventing two lives: one in front of his teammates Grey’s Anatomywhom he could bring to tears in the writers’ room with his stories of sexual violence by his brother, the trauma of losing his best friend in a terrorist attack, among other devastating thingsyes On the other hand, she lied to Beyer even on her behalf, she said her name was Jo Finch (exactly, like the character she invented in the Ellen Pompeo series) and never mentioned that she had bone cancer.

Furthermore, the article Vanity Fair assures that Elisabeth Finch presumed everywhere that, due to the consequences of her illness and chemotherapies, her very good friend Anna Paquinwhom he met on the set of TrueBloodHe had donated a kidney to her. The above has not yet been denied, but the X-Men actress has not spoken in the case.

A few months ago, before the investigation came to light, Elisabeth Finch announced that she was leaving the show Grey’s Anatomy to focus on your mental and physical health. Today we know that his departure was due to the investigation that Shondaland itself, Shonda Rhimes’ production company, had started on his former employee.

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most famous series on American television, and you can find it complete at StarPlus.