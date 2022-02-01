the writer was admitted to intensive care

“Illness is not a catastrophe, but a piece of my life that is as good as the others and I don’t want to treat it as a dark secret or something to be ashamed of.” Michela Murgia, 49, speaks for the first time about the disease she has been battling with for some time. Health problems kept private so far, except for a few hints at the beginning of January, but which he wants to share with the public because “getting sick is normal”. In detail, the writer and journalist is keen to inform her supporters to explain the reasons why she was forced to postpone her performances to the theater recently.

At the beginning of January, Murgia had talked about a thoracic surgery at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Rome, without further details about the hospitalization. “You wrote me many messages to express your disappointment for the cancellation of the dates of my shows in the coming weeks – we read today in the post shared on her Facebook profile – This made me feel less alone, as long as I too dreamed of starting the year in theaters, meeting people and returning to look them in the eye. Instead I started him from intensive care, which is undergoing a slow treatment that will require very different rhythms from those I have always lived and worked at. Some things I can do, but others are not and long journeys and physically performative situations are out of my reach for now “.

“Never be ashamed of the disease, I will share the treatments”

Murgia, 49, does not specify what health problems he is a victim of, but suggests that the therapy will require some treatment time. “Illness is not a catastrophe – he continues – but a piece of my life that is as good as the others and I don’t want to treat it as a dark secret or something to be ashamed of. For this you will see on this page the things I have always shared, be it private images, public battles or memes about BTS, but from time to time there will also be shares of my cure, which is as much a part of me as everything else. “

“Getting sick is normal – it is the conclusion – healing is normal and also choosing what to stop at is normal. Not everything will be as before, but what comes next could even be better. Let’s give ourselves time to make it happen”. Thousands of follower comments for a speedy recovery.

The fight against cancer

Already in 2014 Murgia had been hit by a tumor. While writing “Chirù”, in that year, the writer stressed that she was sure that this would be her last book. “I decided to write it when I found out I had cancer. To tell things I thought I had to get old before I could tell. Instead I found myself wondering how much time I had left. And facing the idea that this could be mine. last job”.