The writers who made the history of literature

Any occasion is good to devote free time to reading, especially reading authors who have made the history of literature thanks to their works. Women who thanks to their thoughts and their vision of the world have become a source of inspiration for everyone, without boundaries of space and time.

The world of the written word would not be the same without the precious contribution that many writers have given: with their works they have destroyed barriers, revolutionized the classic male-female roles, triggered irreversible changes.

Here is a short list with some of the writers who have made the history of literature, along with works recommended for reading.

Sappho (630 BC – 570 BC)

Born on the Greek island of Lesbos, the Greek poetess Sappho she is undoubtedly one of the most important authors of classical poetics. Sappho is universally considered the first female writer, and the interesting element is that she was celebrated even in her day, truly surprising given the tendentially male-dominated nature of ancient Greece.

Among the works that we recommend reading, the “Lyrics and fragments” stand out, which have come down to us.

Mary Wollstonecraft (1759-1797)

Lived in pre-romantic England, Mary Wollstonecraft – mother of Mary Shelley (author of Frankenstein), she is considered not only a remarkably talented writer, but also a formidable philosopher and the founder of liberal feminism. She managed to emancipate herself at a time when female figures did not enjoy much autonomy, and married the philosopher William Godwin, forerunner of anarchist theories that were revived during the 19th century.

Her main work that we recommend you read is “On women’s rights” is one of the most significant works of the first feminist movement.

Jane Austen (1775-1817)

Jane Austen she is one of the most widely read authors in the world. While she is often simplistically referred to as a sentimental fiction author, her writing isn’t just about romance. On the contrary, it examines the roles of women in English society at the turn of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, and criticizes their dependence on marriage. In some respects, Jane Austen’s characters are not far removed from some of today’s female models.

Obviously the recommended reading could only be his masterpiece “Pride and Prejudice”, a work that has inspired many film and television adaptations.

Mary Shelley (1797-1851)

Mary Wollstonecraft’s daughter could not be missing from this list. Mary Shelley who never knew his mother, as the latter died as a result of the birth a few weeks after the birth of her daughter. She is a real pioneer: she has written novels, short stories, was an essayist, playwright and biographer.

Although the plot is known to all for film adaptations and more, the advice is to read “Frankenstein”, a milestone in horror literature and at the same time one of the first examples of science fiction novel. This work fits into the context of European Romanticism and offers several points of reflection that are still valid today.

Loading... Advertisements

Edith Wharton (1862-1937)

Edith Wharton she left her mark on history in 1921, when she became the first woman to win the Pulitzer. Wharton was not only a remarkably successful poet and writer, but also personally engaged in the struggles waged by women in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

His novel “The Age of Innocence” is still today a great classic of world literature, a must-read.

Agatha Christie (1890-1976)

Agatha Christie is best remembered for creating two of the most popular characters in detective stories: the old English lady Miss Marple and the elegant Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. By a strange twist of fate, Agatha Christie often claimed not to love the character of Poirot very much, despite her adventures consecrated her in the Olympian of world literature. Just think of the fact that she is the best-selling writer in history, right after the works of Shakespeare and the Bible.

The recommended reading is “There is a corpse in the library”, one of the author’s best known novels, as well as the second novel starring Miss Marple.

Octavia Butler (1947-2006)

The African American author Octavia Butler he has the merit of breaking down the barriers of race, sex, class and gender with his writing. She was one of the pioneers of fiction of the fantastic genre and her work is still praised today for having told and described the situation of the black community in America, especially the female one. His works have had a significant influence on other authors and authors, as well as on society.

By Octavia Butler we recommend reading «blood ties». Butler uses a sci-fi device to deal with the delicate subject of slavery in the 19th century USA, all through the point of view of a black woman.

Alice Walker (1944 -…)

One of the most prolific modern writers: she is the first black woman to win a Pulitzer Prize and a National Book Award. This is a summary of the description of Alice Walker, whose novel “The Color Purple” was also brought to the big screen by Steven Spielberg in 1985.

Set in the Deep South of the USA during the first decades of the twentieth century, «Il Colore Viola» deals with ever-current issues, such as violence against women, racism, psychological abuse, but also women’s emancipation and social redemption. Highly recommended reading.

JK Rowling (1965 -…)

JK Rowling it needs no introduction. The British writer mother of Harry Potter holds the distinction for being the first female writer to have achieved a fortune in excess of one billion dollars. His novels have inspired a popular series of films. A story with a happy ending that of JK Rowling, who in her life has had to face problems such as domestic violence and poverty. It is said that Harry Potter before being one of the best-selling, read and famous books in the world was a story that the writer told her son before going to sleep.

Among the many books of the Harry Potter saga that we recommend you to read stands out «Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban», Third book of the saga and by admission of the same author the book that is most dear to her.