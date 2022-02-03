The wrong celeb tattoos

That of tattoos it is an ancient art in continuous evolution as well as a trend that does not seem to set, and who more than celebs do you want to express your identity through your image? The fact that they can afford to rely on the best tattoo artists around, however, does not seem to safeguard them from some errors. As well as the fact that for many of them getting a tattoo is as easy as drinking a coffee, which leads them to make some rash choices.

As happened to Travis Barker, who six months ago, paired with Machine Gun Kelly, got the title of their new album tattooed Born With Horns. Too bad that a few days ago MGK communicated to him that he had changed his mind and opted for another title: Mainstream Sellout.

The drummer, covered in ink from head to toe, seems to have welcomed this change of course by his friend with lightness and irony. Will they get the new name tattooed too? I wouldn’t trust you, you do Travis!

Spelling problems for the expectant mother Rihanna instead of he has two grammatically wrong tattoos: On the side Davanara, an incorrect prayer in Sanskrit and on the neck Rebelle Fleur, instead of the correct Fleur Rebelle. We therefore strongly recommend that you consult the dictionaries before heading to a tattoo shop.

Sanskrit seems to reap more than one victim, after Riri too David Beckham. In fact, the former footballer, in a romantic attempt to dedicate a tattoo to his Victoria, finds himself on a beautiful forearm Vihctoria.

What if I told you, instead of listening to the hit 7 Rings from Ariana Grande, to put it at full volume Small Charcoal Barbecue Grill? In fact, the singer wanted to celebrate the release of her single, getting Japanese ideograms tattooed on the palm of her hand to reproduce the title, but something went terribly wrong. 100 points for originality though.

Even the actress Zoe Kravitz, daughter of Lenny and Lisa Bonet, sports a tattoo that she misreads Chica bondita. You wanted to say Chica bonita real? Oh well, luckily, you can see that you are bonita.

