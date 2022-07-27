The WTO insists on preventive medicine in mental health

The pandemic has affected the mental health especially of the children and adolescents. In The Mornings of RNE We talked about it with Dr. Manuela García Romero, second vice president of the Collegiate Medical Organizationwhich ensures that the pandemic has been a ‘social stressor’ and the reason why this situation has affected adolescents more is because they are in a stage where they form their future adult and where a solid previous training is needed, which pandemic has prevented.

The Doctor explains that the disorders that have increased the most are depression and the posttraumatic stress. Claims the need to invest in mental health in public health because, he clarifies, in this way preventive medicine to diagnose in time and also, “to end the social stigma that it entails, that is, to give that person integration in society.” In Spain, cases of suicide in children under 12 years of age have tripled, and he stresses the need for preventive medicine to “prevent these deaths from happening.” In addition, Dra. García Moreno assures that the change climate also influences our mental health.