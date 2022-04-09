The WWDC22 wallpapers are here

Share

WWDC22 will be held in June but we already have the conference wallpapers.

Manzana announced this week the WWDC22, the developer conference in which it will present iOS 16 and the rest of the operating systems. And on the occasion of the important Apple event, we already have a good collection of wallpapers based on the image of the event. Some wallpapers created by Basic Apple Guy Y Parker Ortolani.

How to download WWDC22 wallpapers

Before downloading these fantastic WWDC22 wallpapers, we are going to tell you how to download them to the highest possible quality. To do so, we advise you to follow these steps:

Open this article in Safari or another browser, do not use Facebook or Twitter.

Click on the button corresponding to your device that appears under each wallpaper.

Long press on your iPhone screen and tap on “Add to Photos”

Now you just have to go to Settings > Wallpaper > Select new background on your iPhone or iPad and choose the wallpaper you have downloaded to put it on the lock screen or home screen. On the Mac, simply right-click on the desktop and select Change Wallpaper.

WWDC22 wallpapers

Most downloaded wallpapers

If you want more wallpapers, we have many collections with hundreds of cool wallpapers, both for iPhone and iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. And we also have the wallpapers of the latest Apple devices:

