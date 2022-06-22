‘The X Factor’ star Tom Mann’s girlfriend dies hours before their wedding

Tom Mannstar of the show’The X Factor‘, suffered a horrible tragedy this weekend, after his fiancée died a few hours before their wedding.

Danny Hampson, a 34-year-old publicist, had no apparent health problems and her cause of death has so far not been revealed. The young woman had posted photos of her and Tom, along with her 8-month-old son Ella Bowie, a few days ago.

“I can’t believe I’m typing these words, but my dear Dani, my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life, He passed away in the early hours of Saturday, June 18.Tom wrote on Instagram.

“What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak.. I feel like I’ve cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar; or we could say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you knew that you were my whole world and the best thing that ever happened to me, Danielle, I will wear this ring that I was always meant to wear as a sign of my unconditional love for you.“.

Tom and Dani were originally going to get married on September 25, 2020, but the pandemic got in the way. At the time, Mann posted, “Can’t wait to marry you but the world has other plans.”

“I’m completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I know I need to use all the strength I can muster for our little boy,” the singer continued on networks.

“I promise I will do my best to raise Bowie the way we always wanted.. I promise you he will know how amazing his mom was. I promise to make you proud“.

Tom auditioned as a solo singer for ‘The X Factor’ in 2014, but the producers later created the group Stereo Kicks, of which he was a member.

“The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that.

“I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and will be for a long, long time. My dear Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will always miss you, “concluded the interpreter in his Instagram message.