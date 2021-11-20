the X-ray of the fourth Covid wave

A clear worsening trend: this is the comment of the heads of the Ministry of Health regarding the latest monitoring on the fourth wave of Covid in Italy. The virus from the central part of Eastern Europe is moving towards the westernmost part and this is affecting some regions of France and Italy. A vision that is not optimistic but cautious thanks to the effects of the vaccination campaign which, however, leaves an important segment of the population uncovered.

The president of the ISS, Silvio Brusaferro, clarified how there is an increase in pediatric cases and especially in the age groups under 12 years, for which vaccination is not available today, and in particular between 6 and 11 years. .

“We are talking about very small numbers, but there is a signal given that hospitalizations are also reported” explains Brusaferro who underlines how the median age of new infections is slightly above 40 years, while the median age of hospitalization is close to 70 years old. Basically, the age groups in which the increase in cases was most significant are the younger ones, between 30 and 50 years old, while the data show how the entries in intensive care concern the over 70s, deaths the over 80s.

The appeal remains essentially the same: using masks, advance of the third dose for the elderly and the frail. “It is important to underline, however, that in the over 80 age groups, which are the most fragile with respect to possible health effects when they contract the infection, the percentage of people who have taken the third dose does not exceed 40%” explains Silvio Brusaferro who then underlined the “need to do the third dose, especially for these more fragile people, but also for other categories such as transplant recipients. Recalling that these are the categories that started vaccination already at the beginning of this year” .

