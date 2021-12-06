the Xbox Series S version is worse than the Xbox One X, for Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

Digital Foundry proposed his own technical review of Halo Infinite, as we have already reported, but in this case it focused mainly on the Xbox Series X version of the game. How did the other versions go? A full analysis will take time, but for now we are told that the Xbox One X version is better than Series S.

As you can see in the tweet below, John Linneman of Digital Foundry explained that “Xbox One X is the second best console version” of Halo Infinite, thus stating that Xbox Series S is inferior. Obviously, the first is the Xbox Series X version. This is not really an oddity, since usually the Xbox Series S games are a sort of enhanced version of those Xbox One S, which is the “weakest” console of the family. Xbox.

However, speaking a little more in detail, Linneman of Digital Foundry stated that – for the few tests he made – the Xbox Series S version offers 30 FPS (with problematic frame pacing) in Quality Mode, and 60 FPS in Performance Mode. Xbox Series X runs at double the frame rate in both modes, but with a “much much higher” resolution. It is clear that Xbox Series S is not the best version if you want to play Halo Infinite to enjoy the technical side of the game. It will be necessary to understand if the performance limits affect the play experience.

For the complete technical analysis of Halo Infinite in the Xbox Series X version, here is the dedicated news.