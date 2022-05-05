The XE variant develops two symptoms that Omicron does not have.

The World Health Organization has indicated that this mutation is 10% more contagious than Omicron; According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, it is present in at least 2% of patients with this virus. A situation that has once again increased COVID cases in Spain and in the rest of the world.

The new XE variant of COVID-19 it is a combination of Ómicron and its sublineages, hence its great similarity of symptoms and clinical pictures. The UK Health Security Agency has indicated that the incubation period is similar, also about three days. However, it is 10% more contagious than the Silent Omicron variant (BA.2).

The two different symptoms of XE compared to Omicron

Despite the fact that it is more transmissible, the clinical symptoms it causes are less serious, and with the high vaccination rate, one should not be so alert, but one should be concerned about the evaluation in each specific case.

It is much more like a cold, with a lot of mucus, and also sneezing. XE has loss of smell and taste again, a sign of neurological damage that needs to be monitored, but it is not serious.

The British NHS updated the COVID symptoms last Monday and established these: shortness of breath, tiredness or exhaustion, body aches, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion or runny nose, loss of appetite, diarrhea and feeling sick. .

Epidemiological situation in Spain

The latest update on the epidemiological situation of SARS-CoV-2 variants in Spain details that, at the present time, “several recombinant lineages are also circulating that combine in their genome fragments of other lineages of the Delta and Ómicron variants or of different Among them, the XE lineage stands out, a recombinant of BA.1 and BA.2 that shares the spicule gene with the latter and that, according to the latest reports from the United Kingdom, has grown in recent weeks at a pace higher than BA.2”.