The Xiaomi Q1E 55 “smart TV debuts in Italy and is immediately at a bomb price

In mid-September, on the occasion of the official presentation on the Italian market, Xiaomi had promised that Xiaomi TV Q1E 55 ″ would arrive in our country at the end of November. The Chinese giant kept his word and chose the week of Black Friday to launch its new smart TV, with one amazing discount that immediately makes it an absolute best buy.

Xiaomi TV Q1E 55 ″ in Italy

If you have waited for Black Friday to buy a new TV, perhaps to replace an old model not compatible with the DVB-T2 standard, Xiaomi TV Q1E 55 ″ is really a winning choice, thanks to a series of cutting-edge technological solutions and a price that is unrivaled.

In fact, there could not have been a better debut on our market than one discount of two hundred euros compared to the list price, with a truly impressive final price. But beware that as with all beautiful things, the launch promotion of Xiaomi TV Q1E 55 ″ it is destined to last a few hours.

In fact, you only have time until 23:59 today, unless stocks are exhausted before, to take advantage of the promotional price, which we will hardly see again soon. But what are the features that make this smart TV very intriguing?

Certainly the presence of Android TV 10, with the ability to interact with the TV through voice commands and Google Assistant. But the most important feature is the LED screen with Quantum Dot technology and 4K resolution, which offers a much wider color range than a traditional TV with an LED panel.

MEMC technology improves the clarity of dynamic images, so you can watch action movies, sports and video games without suffering from blurring or shaking in the images, for a much more immersive experience. Do not miss the support for Dolby Vision as well as HDR10 + which guarantees exceptional brightness and colors, with any type of image.

And the viewing experience becomes even more immersive thanks to the very thin metal frames, which end up transforming the TV into a modern work of art. The presence of Google Assistant allows you to control smart home devices with your voice, through the Bluetooth remote control, without using your smartphone or other devices. It therefore becomes easy to manage the lights to create the right atmosphere for watching a movie or for a game with friends.

The Bluetooth remote makes it even easier to control the TV from anywhere in the room, freeing you from the limitations of infrared systems and adding dedicated buttons to access Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with a touch, making the viewing experience immediate too. for users less used to technology. Chromecast support also allows you to easily transmit content from your smartphone, to immediately share photos, videos or other.

Xiaomi TV Q1E 55 ″ does not neglect even the audio part, with a six speaker system, with a single maximum output of 15 watts and support for Dolby Audio and DTS technologies that allow you to recreate a cinematic experience even at home. The quad core processor, flanked by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory makes the use of the TV fluid and satisfying, with the space to install new applications, games and streaming services, thanks to the Play Store.

Flash offer for Black Friday

On the occasion of the launch on the Italian market, Xiaomi TV Q1E 55 ″ is on offer at the bomb price of 599.90 euros instead of € 799.90, an absolutely unmissable promotion for those who want a quality TV at a more than affordable price.

