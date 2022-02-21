The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is here at 179.99 euros with an introductory offer (and 159 euros with a coupon if you are fast)

has landed in Spain Xiaomi’s new smartphone that seeks to gain a foothold in the economic mid-range and attract all eyes for its close quality-price ratio. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is on a launch offer at 179.99 euros.





The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 It is available with an introductory offer at 179.99 euros from February 21 (today) at 12:00 p.m. until February 23 at 1:00 p.m.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 – Smartphone 4+64GB, 6.43” 90Hz FHD+ Amoled Dotdisplay, Snapdragon 680, 50MP AI Quad Camera, 5000 mAh, Star Blue (ES Version + 3 years warranty)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate for good fluidity both in the Android 11 operating system with MIUI 13 customization layer and in the applications. It comes equipped with the Snapdragon 680 processor and 4 or 6 GB of RAM, as well as 64 or 128 GB of internal storage UFS 2.2 expandable by microSD.

It has four cameras, the main one being 50 MP and the front one 13 MP. Its battery is 5,000 mAh and accepts fast charging of 33W to be 100% sooner and not spend as much time on the charger. It has a fingerprint sensor on the side, 4G + Wi-Fi ac connectivity, NFC for mobile payments and Bluetooth 5.0. Not to forget the 3.5mm headphone jack.

