The Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner under 300 euros to buy now

Single, workaholic workers, desperate housewives: what do these three figures, so distant from each other, have in common? The desire (or the need, very often) to have someone to help him with the domestic cleaning. Or something, in the new millennium: a robot vacuum cleaner, even better if with the floor cleaning cloth.









In 2021, on the other hand, too house cleaning is smart and technology can also meet us in this annoying area with effective products, which do not cost too much, however. As usual, when it comes to effective but cheap products, Xiaomi has one to offer to everyone: in this case it is the robot vacuum cleaner with floor cleaning cloth Vacuum-Mop PRO. A device equipped with advanced technology, which other manufacturers charge much more. A device that, among other things, in recent times has also dropped a lot in price on Amazon.

Xiaomi Vacuum-Mop PRO

The Xiaomi Vacuum-Mop PRO is a robot vacuum cleaner equipped with a floor cleaning cloth, which aesthetically resembles many others (in reality they all look alike), with a suction power of 2,100 PA (i.e. Pascal, unit of measurement of the air pressure exerted to aspirate).

This is not the highest value on the market, but one nonetheless more than enough power to vacuum up most of the dirt on the floor, including hair from dogs, cats, dwarf rabbits and others pets.

The true plus of this Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner is the mapping of the house, thanks to the 12 sensors (laser included) mounted on the rotating turret that send the collected data to the app, which then proceeds to draw a editable map from which we can also exclude some rooms, concentrating the cleaning only on the others.

Once the rooms to be cleaned by the robot have been chosen, the artificial intelligence learns one cleaning after the other what they are better routes for more effective action.

The battery, from 3,500 mAh, enough to clean a house about 90-100 square meters if there are not too many obstacles and too many laps to do to reach the most difficult areas. In principle (and this applies to all robot vacuum cleaners) it is always better lift chairs and move obstacles before starting cleaning – the robot will do a better job and finish much sooner.

No problem, however, for steps, stairs and other obstacles because they are identified without problems by the Xiaomi Vacuum-Mop PRO.

Xiaomi Vacuum-Mop PRO: how much does it cost

Xiaomi Vacuum-Mop PRO was launched on the European market last year, at a price of 349.99 euros. Already at the time it was a competitive price, if compared to that of robots with equivalent functions but of more famous brands.

Xiaomi, as usual, has then reduced the price several times of the Vacuum-Mop PRO and today, on Amazon we buy it for much less: 273 euros (-76.99 euros, -22%), sold and shipped by a third party seller. Are you still with the broom in your hand?

Xiaomi Vacuum-Mop PRO – Robot vacuum cleaner with house mapping