The XL blazer a la Emily Ratajkowski, and two other ways to get it right

Masculine aesthetics and style oversized It takes some time to make it clear that has come to stay. And although this has been palpable in different garments, the one that has been absolutely popular is the XL blazer. Surely you couldn’t stop watching itsince from celebrities the best known, even fashion experts have worn it. In the case of model Emily Ratajkowski, she has once again splurged on style in the Big Apple with a casual tuition look.

Emily Ratajkowski’s look with oversize blazergtres

It may seem like a simple style, but the truth is that it is full of trends. Starting with the one that concerns us, the blazer in a maxi key, with very marked shoulder pads and in a two-tone key, the model has ruled on the next must-have in any closet. This has been combined with black leather pants, which are already another of the most popular claims. Add a simple top and a classic white shirt, playing with layers.

The maxi key blazer worn by Emily Ratajkowskigtres

As for the accessories, these play a fundamental role. For shoes, he opts for cowboy style boots in black, retro-style sunglasses, which are very similar to those that Kendall Jenner usually wears. And to finish, a shoulder bag and a hatto finish off that casual air of the look.

other ways to wear the XL blazer according to Emily Ratajkowski

This is not the first time that the model has opted for this garment when it comes to dressing, demonstrating the versatility that has. Not only is it perfect to wear casually, but in your looks working or more formal also has a place. This suit set with pants, jacket and vest, it is most flattering.

Emily Ratajkowski in suit ensemblegtres

And one option that is perfect for spring/summer is to wear it as a dress. If it’s long enough you don’t have to wear anything underneathalthough you can combine it as she has done, with a short dress in the same color.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a blazer as a dressgtres

It may interest you