The Xunta offers 106 places in family medicine under the merit competition system

The Official Gazette of Galicia (DOG) publishes, in today’s edition, the call for the Public Employment Offer (OPE) with 106 medical positions, in the specialty of Primary Care. Through this OPE, whose selection process will be carried out through the merit contest system, Galicia will become the first Community to adopt this selection system for attracting doctors. The call, in addition, aims to alleviate the shortage of doctors in primary care and adequately respond to the needs of this level of care.

In relation to the number of places in the OPE73 of them correspond to the free access shift, 6 are reserved for the access of personnel with disabilities Y 27 to internal promotion. Thus, all those MIR who are in the last year of training in the specialty of Family and Community Medicine.

Among the characteristics of the new destinations, the mixed nature of the provision of services stands out, since they will combine health care in health centers and in the Continuous Care Points (PAC).

How to enroll in the OPE

Those who wish to participate in the selection process must complete a single request to participate, in the standardized form, through the Professional Virtual Office (Fides/file-e/Processes Section/OPE). The deadline for submitting applications will open from tomorrow, April 28, until May 31.

In particular, and for the purposes of enabling the participation of the resident medical staff (MIR) who is currently in his last year of training in the specialty of Family and Community Medicine, expands the term of accreditation of the title of the specialty and the merits associated with it. Thus, you can present up to the last day of the claim period against the provisional list of those admitted and excluded from the process.

The selected people, once they prove two years of permanence in a situation of active service in the development of the functions of this category, will be able to participate, by internal promotion, in the fixed selection processes for access to the categories of family medical personnel, hospital medical personnel or domiciliary hospital, for which they have the same access authorization.

Likewise, one year after taking office, they will be able to participate in the open and permanent contest of transfer for access to other destinations of the same category, within the Galician Health Service.