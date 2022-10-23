The XXXVII Festival de las Ánimas kicks off this afternoon with a gala at the Palacio de la Audiencia

The Festival de las Ánimas opens its doors this afternoon with a tribute to Murnau and his iconic film ‘Nosferatu’ with a gala where, in addition to announcing the awards of the jury’s decision of the IX Horror and Fantasy Short Story Contest of the Festival of Las Ánimas and handing over the Ánimas Mask to the sculptor Juan Villa, you can enjoy the concert of the Municipal Band of Soria performing 100 years of horror movies.

It will be a tribute to the best film composers of all time, such as John Williams, James Horner or Hans Zimmer, among others, and to the best horror film directors, such as Murnau, Steven Spielberg or Stanley Kubrick, at a gala where the Banda Municipal de Soria and the Soria City Council have joined forces to give the Festival de las Ánimas the best of its beginnings in a year that, by all accounts, is going to be one of cinema.

FESTIVAL

The festival, which will be held from November 21 to 1, will feature Nuria Mediavilla, whose voice doubles as Nicole Kidman, will not forget to pay tribute to Bécquer and his mythical ‘Legend of the Souls’ and the parade of the Souls in the that 300 people will participate, the eve of All Saints.

The motto of the festival is ‘Don’t let them tell you about it’, which will pay tribute to the film ‘Nosferatu’ by Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau on its centenary and to all horror and fantasy films with tributes to Stephen King, Alfred Hitchcock and Tim Burton, among others. others.

This October 23, the opening day of this festival, the municipal music band of Soria will perform pieces from the best horror and fantasy films and the decision of the ‘IX Contest of Stories’ will be announced, which has had 107 participants adults, 20 in the youth category and three in children. It would be the next day, October 24, when the film ‘Nosferatus’ is shown in the ruins of San Nicolás.

The 22nd will be the time to enjoy horror shorts at the Mercado Cinemas, for which the City Council has collaborated with the Sitges Festival. In addition, from the 25th to the 28th there will be a reading of short stories in which parts of the scripts of horror films will be read.

On the 29th, the ‘Carrera de las Ánimas’ will be held, which will run along the banks of the Duero and Mount de las Ánimas; on the 30th a tribute concert to the film ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’; and on the 31st, the parade of the Souls will take place, which will have 300 participants-puppets, pyrotechnics, batucadas and percussionists, Gregorian chant monks-, among others.

This year the parade will start on the banks and will go up through the city and to “give battle to Halloween” at 12:00 there will be a “round of the dead” by the medieval wall. The “living dead” will invite visitors and Sorians to muscatel. In addition, on day 1 ‘Night of the Souls’ will feature Nuria Mediavilla who gives voice in Spanish to Nicole Kidman and will be in charge of reciting the ‘Legend of the Souls’ that Bécquer wrote with Soria as inspiration.

The festival is completed with an exhibition by Juan Villa from ‘Cuarto Milenio’, which will remain in the Palacio de la Audiencia from the 23rd.