the Yamaha C20A soundbar is the deal of the week

We all know: the Black Friday it’s a big one occasion to buy excellent quality products a rock bottom prices. And we also know that among the most desired products of 2021 are the soundbar, which are able to solve most of the audio problems of modern Smart TVs: low-powered basses, dialogues that cannot be followed, poor sound spatiality.









It is not your TV that is wrong, they are all like that except the top-of-the-range models. And it is also normal, since in a device like this subtleLike a latest generation smart television, physically decent speakers don’t even fit. There soundbar, therefore, it is almost a necessary expense, the only solution we can do hear movies and TV series well without having to install bulky, expensive and complex surround systems. Welcome, then, it discount of 100 euros on Yamaha C20A, one of the best-selling soundbars on Amazon in recent months.

Yamaha C20A soundbar: technical characteristics

Yamaha C20A is, above all, a product Yamaha. And this should already reassure anyone who intends a minimum of quality audio. Then it’s a soundbar “of the easy ones“: You connect it to the TV, via a normal HDMI cable, and that’s it. Then you can also configure it to get a sound more suited to your tastes, but already “out of the box” does his duty.

This is a soundbar from 60 cm wide, pleasing to the eye, from the power of 100 watts. The configuration is of type 2.1, so inside the device there is a subwoofer dedicated only to bass. Then there is the “Clear Voice“, Specific to enhance the sound frequencies of the dialogues and very useful when watching movies and TV series.

Yamaha C20A soundbar: the Black Friday offer

The list price of the soundbar Yamaha C20A is 249 euros, much more than the average of 100W soundbars, but being a Yamaha product it is clear that the price cannot be too low: you pay for quality.

Forget, however, that price: in recent weeks we had already registered good discounts on Amazon, and we had reported them to you, but with the Black Friday you change your music: the Yamaha C20A soundbar costs now 149 euros (-100 euros, -40%). How not to recommend it, at this price.

Yamaha C20A compact soundbar – 100W power, 2.1 configuration with integrated subwoofer