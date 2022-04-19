Sports

The Yankees have serious offensive problems | baseball 123

Frederlin Castro | @fr3djcd

A rest day couldn’t come at a better time for New York, which has started the season 5-5, and without many rests. The Yankees need time to reflect, and that goes double for Aaron Boone, who has to do more than sit idly by.

Regardless of what the front office and analytics department tell Boone, continuing to trust this Yankees lineup as currently constructed shows an impressive lack of urgency. Even with just ten games into the season, the time has come to make adjustments.

You have to figure out what the best lineup is who the Bombers can really count on and build the lineup based on that data.

The Yankees are batting .229 with 10 homers and 30 runs scored in 10 games of the 2022 regular season.

Aaron Boone wants the Yankees to stay the course

Instead, Boone says it’s too early to make any major adjustments. “I’m confident in this offense that we will be what we need to be.”

Despite not making the necessary changes this season, New York’s lineup should be better if built right. The power of some of their big players is enough to provide an engine for a team that desperately needs some gas.

