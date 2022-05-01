The Yankees need Luis Severino to be their messiah

Santo Domingo, DR.

After a long process of recovery from what was an injury to his right shoulder, as well as what would later be his submission to the famous Tommy John surgery, the Dominican Luis Severino seems to be on the way to an outstanding return to the mound.

Severino, who was limited to only 18 episodes of action in the course of 2019 to 2021 in the Major Leagues, seems to become the messiah of the rotation of the New York Yankees, the organization’s starting corps that, only in 2021 will was forced to use 10 different launchers.

In what have been the first three starts for Luis Severino in the course of the 2022 campaign, having a considerably limited performance, which has been typical of his recovery course, the 28-year-old right-hander has shown excellent qualities since the lomita, as well as pleasant results in their outings.

Over the course of three games started, Severino is 1-0, with a 2.08 ERA in his ERA after a 13-inning performance. Also, despite his limited playing time, he has left good feelings about his repertoire.

The Dominican continues to attack a powerful four-seam fastball as his main weapon, a pitch with which he averages a speed of 97.1 miles per hour in 2022, increasing a full mile from what he was in 2019.

As the second option in his repertoire, Severino uses a fast Speed ​​Change of 90.2 miles per hour, as well as combined with an exquisite falling and breaking movement, a weapon that seems to look almost unbeatable for his opponents, who have only managed to get 3 hits in 18 games, causing with said pitching about 10 strikeouts at the time.

Following this, the Yankees pitcher has added a 91.2 miles per hour Cutter to his arsenal, a pitch he has not used since 2016, reappearing in his repertoire after his reduced participation in 4 games in 2021.

Said pitch has been a headache for his rivals, registering after using the pitch in six confrontations the mark of 58.3% of swings made by batters.

As the last option in his arsenal, a Slider appears, a breaking pitch that he usually uses most of the time against right-handed hitters.

Overall, Luis Severino has had a solid start to the year, registering 25% of his matchups ending in strikeouts and only 7.1% as walks, as well as extraordinarily limiting 90.9% of the batters he was given. They have embashed without finishing in the race.