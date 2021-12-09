The year dedicated to Joseph ends, a saint who still speaks to us





Saint Joseph holds baby Jesus in his arms – Archive

The special year dedicated to Saint Joseph ends today – on the day on which the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception is celebrated. In fact, it was December 8, 2020 when in full pandemic Pope Francis instituted a special year dedicated to the putative father of Jesus through the Apostolic Letter Patris Corde (“With the heart of a father”). An event that of this jubilee thought up by the Bishop of Rome to celebrate an important anniversary: ​​the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of the saint as patron of the universal Church by his predecessor the pope and blessed Pius IX through the decree Quemadmodum Deus (it was 8 December 1870). “It was a year full of meanings – explains the biblical scholar and mariologist the Montfortian missionary Alberto Valentini – which allowed us to live this period as a time of grace despite the difficult times caused by the health emergency”.

Thanks to an ad hoc decree promulgated by the Apostolic Penitentiary, the “Josephan year” also made it possible to obtain the gift of special indulgences during Covid-19. “I am thinking in particular of how significant the days traditionally dedicated to the memory of Mary’s husband have been, such as March 19th and May 1st, which brings us back to his figure as a craftsman so dear to the venerable Pius XII. These days have allowed many elderly people and not only to obtain the particular gift of these indulgences ».

A time that of this year as a moment of grace but also of healing from many existential wounds and more. «In a secularized and indifferent society like ours – is the argument of the expert biblical scholar especially in the commentary on the hymn of the Magnificat – his figure emerges for some anthropological and social characteristics; just think of being a father, a just man, a good person ».

Father Alberto Valentini – Collaborators

And he notes a detail: “It is a pity that precisely in a difficult time like that of the pandemic he was not rediscovered by so many faithful as the patron saint of a happy death”. A good particular compass for orienting oneself in this year completely dedicated to the figure of Joseph – in the opinion of Father Valentini – was precisely the Apostolic Letter Patris Corde. A text that has helped many to rediscover the little truths of the Gospel. “I was struck by the biblical approach of this document, based on the stories of childhood, contained in the first chapters of Matthew and Luke. The intent of this Letter was to reach not only believers but every sensitive person within the Church and society today “.

What does such a singular and “hidden”, “silent” figure like Joseph leave us to today’s man? “His life like that of Jesus and Mary – is the reflection of the scholar who was a disciple of the two great exegetes Lyonnet and Vanhoye, for years a teacher at the Gregorian and at the Pontifical Theological Faculty Marianum in Rome – is paradoxical, made of greatness before God and of poverty, humility, hiding from the eyes of the world. Although he is, above all in Matthew’s account, the person in charge of the Holy Family, he is entirely at the service of the Child and his Mother ». And precisely on this biblical figure he adds a singular detail: “The descendant of the royal throne of David is the last link in the genealogy – with which the New Testament opens – which, starting from Abraham and David, ends with” Joseph the husband of Mary “. He is the juridical and official father of the Davidic Messiah and Son of God ».

A character that happens to be much loved, almost privileged by mystics. “Many contemplatives have spontaneously entrusted themselves to him. In this regard, the words of Teresa of Avila come to mind: “It seems to others that God has granted to help us in this or that other need, while I have experienced that the glorious Saint Joseph extends his patronage over all of them”.

But the Montfortian religious dwells on Joseph, the husband of the Madonna. «I think of a certain tradition of the Proto-Gospel of James and of the apocryphal texts that give us the figure of Joseph as an elderly man with a white beard, chosen for this as the guardian of the Virgin. But this is not the Joseph of the Gospel. The young husband shared with Mary the mystery of the birth of the Son of God by whom he was deeply loved. It is truly part of a project of love and grace that he shares with Mary ».