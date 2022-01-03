The year for equity markets starts on the upside, but how long will it continue? Usually the first week of the year is positive, but from the second onwards, cyclically they tend to start downward movements. This year, in fact, it is projected that the high of the first week could remain unchanged for a few months. As usual we will proceed step by step but now let’s go back to the short term.

At 4:40 pm on the trading day on January 3rd we read the following prices:

Dax Future

16,029

Eurostoxx Future

4,324

Ftse Eb Future

27,625

S&P 500 Index

4,779.64.

2022 could be down until June

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

Maximum in the first 2 weeks of the year and then down until the month of June / July.

What are we waiting for for the week that has just begun?

Bearish side phase between Monday and Tuesday and then up until Friday. The minimum will likely form on Tuesday and the maximum on Friday. For the moment we confirm this sample path even if the probability that the weekly low has been marked today is higher than 80%.

The year for equity markets starts on the upside, but how long will it continue? The key levels for the next few days

Dax Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close of January 4th below 15,844. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 15,046.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on January 4th below 4,277. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 4,026.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on January 4th below 27,670. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,315.

S&P 500 Index

Very short downtrend until we see a daily close on January 4th above 4,787. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,733.

Current position for multidays trading

Continue to hold Longs open on 23 December on the indices analyzed.

How could Tuesday’s trading day be played out?

Bearish side phase with low volumes.