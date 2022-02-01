The year of cryptocurrencies: is it really a new golden age?

Post by Gianluigi De Marchi, financial consultant, journalist and writer –

Surely 2021 had the so-called “cryptocurrency” market as the absolute protagonist, those still mysterious objects that have registered a boom in circulation and, in many cases, incredible performances.

The case of Shiba INU, a cryptocurrency created in August 2020 by a certain Ryoshi, an invented name as well as the now famous Satoshi Nakamoto, the alleged inventor of Bitcoin, is emblematic.

Shiba’s initial price was 0.0000000001 (look how many zeros before 1 …), the price skyrocketed when on May 7, Tesla director Hiromichi Mizuno said on Twitter that “It’s not a problem if investors want to trade Shiba coins in the short term but don’t even think about doing the same with Shiba dogs ”. Musk immediately replied: “Shiba puppy wanted!”.

After sharing the tweet, Shiba’s unit price rose 1,400% from its previous price. Today this currency that circulates on the Internet under the symbol of a cute puppy dog ​​is worth the beauty of 0.00003179 euros, with an amazing growth performance of over 300,000%!

The beauty is that no one knows whether it is a coin or a nice joke, since Shiba is part of a “family” called Erc 20, which also includes Leash (leash in English) and Bone (bone in English), all three included in an automated process that promises owners to earn rewards on a weekly basis of 33% …

It is the tip of the iceberg, filling thousands of pages on the Internet; a phenomenon that seems unstoppable, given that by now the existing cryptocurrencies are almost ten thousand, and they are born like mushrooms every day. Just think that on December 8 alone, instead of enjoying the holiday, some phenomenon launched these new features: API3, Bluzelle, Gods Unchained, Measurable Data Token, Immutable X, Ribbon Finance, Polkastarter.

It is worth taking a quick look at this particular market which attracted so much attention in 2021.

Let’s begin to clarify that cryptocurrencies are called this not because they are “encrypted” (as we read on various sources) and therefore implicitly protected, but because they are “hidden” on the web; the origin of the term comes from the Greek, in which krypto means “to hide”.

The second part of the term also gives rise to misunderstandings, because “currency” suggests a currency, that is, a means of payment, a financial instrument; instead cryptocurrencies are anything but money!

Although they are simple “cryptographic spaces” wandering in the blockchain, those who support their validity present them as competitors (or even, in perspective, substitutes) of the currencies circulating today, from those for planetary use (US dollar, euro, pound), to those of international use over large areas of the planet (yuan, yen, ruble) to those of use limited to a more or less vast country (rupee, cruzeiro, bath).

To try to reinforce this position, all cryptocurrencies use glowing images, resorting to subliminal marketing and communication techniques.

Have you ever noticed how Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and the other “sisters” are represented on the Internet?

Sparkling gold coins, ingots, silver blocks …

And on the surface, clearly visible, the cryptocurrency symbol, being careful to mimic the symbols of the most important coins: Bitcoin uses a capital B, crossed vertically by two parallel bars: the US dollar; Litecoin uses a capital L with a slanted bar: like the pound sterling …

In short, they boast the extraordinary characteristics of “digital currencies” but, in order to make them accepted by the public, they must disguise themselves as “old currencies”, those that according to the new prophets of virtual finance are destined to disappear!

Let us ask ourselves: what is a coin used for?

1 – Means of payment

Is it possible to pay for a pizza using Bitcoin? The question is not out of place, since the first purchase in the world was made precisely to consume two pizzas in Miami! The answer is yes, but savoring the precious dish using cryptocurrency can be complex and oblige the potential consumer to travel a few hundred kilometers …

Is it possible to pay for a new car using Polkadot, Shiba or Dogecoin? You can spend hours on the Internet typing your question, but you won’t find any business or website that agrees to give you a pin in exchange for these cryptocurrencies …

So let’s make some considerations on the subject.

A “physical” currency allows you to carry out any type of commercial transaction in any country in the world: paying for a coffee in Naples, buying a bicycle in Shanghai, tasting a lobster in Cuba is very easy. You take one or more tickets in the local currency (euro, yuan, peso) from your wallet and satisfy your desire. Anyone who abhors the use of cash, considered primitive or a carrier of germs or a mafia money laundering symbol, can use a credit card and, by typing a code, authorize the debit of the amount due to their current account.

Attention: since the coins are “legal tender”, the bartender, the bicycle dealer or the restaurant owner cannot refuse your offer to pay. Difficulties could arise if you offer yuan in Naples, Cuban pesos in Shanghai, euros in Havana (in reality in this case the payment could be accepted with joy by the chef …). But otherwise you will never have difficulty entering any shop in the world.

Why this difference?

The fact is that cryptocurrencies are not, as their most ardent supporters want to believe, a currency, because they are accepted as a means of payment only by those who want them: they are a “free distributed currency” with limited circulation among those who appreciate.

In short, as a means of payment, cryptocurrencies have a utility close to zero! And to think that at the origin Bitcoin (the only cryptocurrency that has a semblance of a means of payment) was used exclusively for sales, by parts of young enthusiasts of the virtual world, the nerds or geeks, who loved to use the digital signature.

It is interesting to quote the opinion of Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, who in January 2021, speaking of bitcoin, said: “Of course I’m sorry but it’s not a currency. He has created some fun businesses and facilitated some unethical activities. “

A little bit, to be fun and facilitate unethical activities to be a coin …

2 – Medium of store of value

Periodically, the gurus of the great collapse spill rivers of ink, foreshadowing the end of the old world and its replacement by a digital, intangible, ethereal economy.

The most prudent savers are well aware that it is never convenient to concentrate all your savings in a single instrument, even if it is also the one considered to be the safest and most reliable. Holding only BTPs, or American Treasury bonds or German bunds is a low risk investment, but certainly not zero risk. Just as so-called safe-haven assets (gold, works of art, stamps and other non-financial forms of accumulation of value reserves) are not at zero risk.

But regardless of the form of the investment, one point is fundamental: to accumulate capital for the future, it is necessary to choose a diversified basket of assets with very specific characteristics:

– price stability over time, with long-term growth trend, to preserve the value over time

– a value that is uniformly and globally recognized, in order to have an asset that can be used everywhere.

– high liquidity, to allow monetization in a short time in case of need

Can cryptocurrencies fulfill this function?

The prices of the 9,000 digital coins have characteristics of extreme volatility, with abnormal fluctuations (the aforementioned Shiba has grown by 500% in one day …) both in the short and long term.

The value of cryptocurrencies is not uniform (it varies from one trading platform to another) and is not recognized worldwide (only valid if someone accepts it in exchange for “traditional” currency …). As already mentioned, no one is obliged to exchange a Bitcoin or an Ethereum for dollars.

Liquidity is poor, depending totally on the mood of the market and on the current trend: in the euphoria phase it is quite easy to sell Polkadot, but when you enter into a panic phase, liquidating the position becomes very problematic.

We come to the conclusions.

If cryptocurrencies do not serve as a currency and do not serve as a store of value, what are they for?

The question may have the answer: “They could be used to speculate on unregulated markets, to move capital from one country to another without controls by the currency authorities, to launder funds of dubious origin”.

These are all hypotheses. Hypotheses strongly supported by many who see cryptocurrencies as a source of “cleaning” of capital deriving from illegal activities.

The more important question is: apart from the circulation of this new “digital cash”, where do the dollars and euros handed over by the cryptocurrency shoppers go?

Why, after having magnified the “magnificent and progressive fortunes” of bitcoin and its peers, does someone surrender his “treasure” by withdrawing the abhorred traditional monetary instruments?

Let us remember that on any market, in return for a buyer who believes he is making a deal, there is always a seller who makes a deal …