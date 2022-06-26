The yearbook photos of Hollywood celebrities that you have to see

The eighties and nineties represented for Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock and Tom Hanks the time when their careers and their presence before the cameras defined what the concept of “movie star” meant for Hollywood.

None of them had an extremely attractive physique and it was that, their natural, “girl next door” or “boy next door” appearance that made them connect with millions of moviegoers both in the United States and in the rest of the world, thanks to titles like Pretty Woman, Top Gun, Top Speed ​​or Forrest Gumprespectively.

If we could talk about royalty in the last years of the 20th century in Hollywood, these four figures would undoubtedly be those who would occupy the highest ranks in a hypothetical Royal Family and who, in these school yearbook images, already seduced the lens with a candor -perhaps- impossible to explain at the time.

Hollywood celebrities in school yearbook photos

(Special/Instagram)



It should be noted that of these four icons of cinema, only Tom Cruise has been ignored by the Academy and has not received an Oscar, while Tom Hanks won two consecutively for his performances in Philadelphia and the cited Forrest Gump.