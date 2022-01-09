the yellow Chanel one by Penélope Cruz is chic

Jared Leto, Nicole Kidman, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Will Smith, Kristen Stewart. The list of celebrities who visit comedian Jimmy Fallon’s TV show every night is endless. A program in which guests are prepared for (almost) everything and, above all, to share funny anecdotes with the public. Among the last guests, a radiant one Penélope Cruz. The actress interpreted the song literally Shine baby shine wearing a Chanel suit in a powerful and original lemon yellow color, showing us, once again, that the miniskirt has no age.

The actress spoke to Jimmy Fallon about her latest film with Almodóvar, Madres Paralelas, and shared some funny anecdotes about Prince’s parties in New York, which he was lucky enough to go to. “I’m not a very party person, but I could stay late at night because of the amazing things that often happen in that house. I found Stevie Wonder singing with Alicia Keys and Pharrell dancing with Justin Timberlakee, Prince used to join and sing for a while. Then he would put on his pajamas, come back and say goodnight “, recalled the actress in front of an amused Jimmy Fallon,” he was a very sweet and very good person and I miss him very much “, confessed Penélope Cruz.

The actress shone with her own light in tailleur Chanel from the Spring Summer 2022 collection. A suit featuring a set jacket and miniskirt made in the maison’s iconic tweed. The contemporary design of the suit played on the contrast of shapes, lengths and colors. The black buttons stood out perfectly, the neckline of the jacket carefully revealed the skin while the hem of the A-shaped skirt accentuated the sensuality of the look, revealing two crazy legs. An iconic style with which Penélope has enchanted followers and spectators, making us already dream of déjeuner sur l’herbe warmed by the sun’s rays reflecting on the soft tweed. To complete the total yellow look a pair of black sandals with high heels that highlighted a red nail polish that in combination with yellow made us crazy.

And even if we are still in the middle of winter, Penélope Cruz with her yellow suit reminds us that sooner or later spring will also return and with it the sun shines on us.

