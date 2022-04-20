The yellow of the 100 more Russian soldiers in the list delivered to Italy- Corriere.it

from Fiorenza Sarzanini

Officially it was a humanitarian mission, but the composition of the contingent shows that they were all soldiers and only some medical officers

230 soldiers led by General Sergey Kikot indicated in the list of those who had to “provide assistance in the fight against coronavirus infection” in the March 2020. The list was attached by the Moscow embassy to the text of the agreement between the president Vladimir Putin and the head of the Italian government Giuseppe Conte later sent to the Farnesina.

Officially it was a humanitarian missionbut the composition of the contingent shows that in reality they were all soldiers and only a few were medical officers. In the parliamentary reports it appears that 130 names were registered in Italy. Is it possible that there have been changes that have not been communicated?

The emails and the documents filed with Copasirthe control committee on the activity of the secret services, show that the military entered the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo, in tens of Rsaresidences for the elderly, and then moved to the Covid hospital set up at the Bergamo fair. How were they identified? It is the latest disturbing mystery of an operation marked by too many still obscure points. Doubts and suspicions fueled by threats directed against our country by a senior Moscow official who accused Italy of “ingratitude”. And he may have issued a warning about the very secrets that may have been on that occasion stolen fromintelligence of Moscow.

The generals Precisely on this in the next few days the Copasir will listen the former Chief of Defense Staff Enzo Vecciarelli and the general Luciano Portolano – at the time commander of the IOC, the Joint Operational Command – who participated in the first operational meeting with the Russians in Rome together with the heads of the Technical Scientific Committee Agostino Miozzo And Fabio Ciciliano. It was they who prevented the Russians from entering public buildings as they had decided to do. Officially it had to be one simple sanitationbut already in the text of the agreement sent through the diplomatic channel it is clear that the interest was «the disinfestation of structures and inhabited centers in infected localities “. Objective which had obviously been given the go-ahead. That’s why from Italy he lives with Matteo Renzi to + Europe of Riccardo Magifrom Gregorio Fontana of Forza Italia ad Andrea Marcucci of the Democratic Party ask that Conte return to Copasir to be heard together with the director of the era of Dis Gennaro Vecchione.

Daily flights In the text of the agreement it is specified that there will be “daily flights from 22 March to 15 April 2020 “and that” the planes carry the medical staffi protection devicesL’equipment medicine and the means for the fight against the coronavirus “. In reality – but it has only now been discovered – only “521,800 masks, 30 lung ventilators, 1,000 protective suits, 2 swab testing machines, 10,000 quick swabs and 100,000 regular swabs” were delivered and the government authorized an expense of over three million of euro for the fuel of the planes, in addition to the food and accommodation provided for the participants of the mission.

The operational teams In the reports delivered by the civil protection at the beginning of April 2020, the entry into the health facilities of «a doctor, two nurses and an interpreter who will work eight-hour shifts covering 24 hours ». And it is confirmed that «the activity of disinfection was carried out in 30 of the 64 residences distributed in the province of Bergamo“. It was the area most affected by Covid 19 and support was greeted with enthusiasm at the time. It remains to be clarified because, for a limited intervention, a similar deployment of men and means has been authorized by the Italian government. And up to where the Russians managed to get to.