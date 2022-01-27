The yellow of the Ferrari test blocked by the FIA: was there a spy?

This year’s private sessions could be done with 2021 cars, as 2022 will be completely different: but the rule is not yet in force and a report that would have come to the Federation forced the Cavallino to use the SF71H

The start of the red season is immediately tinged with a little yellow. Everything was ready yesterday for the first Ferrari test of 2022 at the Fiorano home circuit. The new test driver Robert Shwartzman, a young Russian driver from the Academy of Maranello, should have started, then in the following two days it would be the turn of the owners Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz driving the SF21 that competed in the last championship, and finally Shwartzman again. Instead stop.

The International Federation has asked to postpone due to a dispute on the interpretation of the regulation relating to the cars that can be used in private tests. Therefore, the Cavallino will be able to officially kick off the program only today, running Leclerc on the 2018 SF71H, which had served as a “mileage grinder” last year and now seemed destined for a glorious retirement in the Customer Racing department.

Background – A premise is needed to explain the background of the story. All the teams, in agreement with the FIA, had established during their discussions that this year the cars of 2021 could be used for testing, rather than those of at least two previous seasons, as the 2022 cars will be completely different (based on on the aerodynamic concept of the ground effect) and there would have been no use in the transfer of information. However, the agreement has not yet officially entered into force and this has created an obstacle for Ferrari. Was it just a matter of diligence on the part of the Federation or did some competing team get in the way with a “signal” that forced the FIA ​​to intervene?

From rumors, it appears that the second scenario is the correct one. And there is little wonder considering how things go in F1: do you know the fierce battle with complaints that Toto Wolff (Mercedes) and Christian Horner (Red Bull) made during the last World Cup? If a good day starts in the morning, imagine what will happen when the new 2022 single-seaters hit the track for the first time in Barcelona (23 February) and there will be debates on the most “clever” solutions adopted by this or that team.

Among other things, it is rumored that another team (not among the top ones) would have already done a test in Bahrain with the 2021 car. In that case, no one would have objected. The impediment however forced Ferrari to “freeze” the three-day program with Leclerc, Sainz and Shwartzman. In Maranello they had to run for cover to get the SF71H back into shape in record time and go on track today. The SF90 of 2019, used as a “mule car” in tire tests with Pirelli, was in fact modified to fit the new 18-inch wheels of 2022 and was therefore unusable.

Debut – The first Ferrari test of the year at Fiorano, which has become a habit under the management of Mattia Binotto, has a double objective. For Leclerc and Sainz it will be a training, both physically and in terms of driving, to get rid of some rust after the (short) winter break following the last Abu Dhabi GP on 12 December. Precisely this stage of preparation was fundamental a year ago to allow the new Sainz purchase to quickly get along with the team’s engineers and procedures, the premise of the Spaniard’s excellent debut season with the Cavallino.

As for Leclerc, he is pounding with the desire to get back behind the wheel. While the Russian Shwartzman, 22, vice-champion of F.2, will begin to gain experience as a third driver, continuing the work done in the December tests in Abu Dhabi, when Ferrari used two cars to better evaluate the behavior of the 2022 tires. .

