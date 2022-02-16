The Yellowstone saga continues, renewal of 1883 and second prequel 1932

There saga of Yellowstonewhich broke all ratings on Paramount +, continues with a further expansion of the franchise: the prequel 1883starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Billy Bob Thornton, has been renewed for a new season after the excellent response from the public and will not be the only format to tell the story of the dynasty of entrepreneurs.

Yellowstone will in fact have a second prequelannounced by the streaming service owned by ViacomCBS in the presentation of the new projects to investors (during which the new titles in development were also unveiled NCIS: Sydney and the film by SEAL Team). Paramount + renews trust in showrunner Taylor Sheridan by ordering another Dutton family origins show titled 1932set precisely in that year.

The second prequel of Yellowstone it will therefore be set “during the period of Western expansion, prohibition and the Great Depression“. In the wake of 1883therefore, the new series will follow a new generation of Dutton in the construction of the economic and image empire that led them to the events of the original format.

Always retando in franchise Yellowstonethere are no updates instead on 6666, another series in development by Sheridan, who apparently even bought the homonymous ranch to shoot the next series set between horses and rodeos with characters coming from the original format. Instead, announce yourself many other Sheridan shows produced under its general agreement with MTV Entertainment Studios, including Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone, coming to Paramount Plus in the fall, Land Man with Billy Bob Thornton, e Lioness with Zoe Saldaña as the protagonist and Nicole Kidman as executive producer, coming in 2023. Also Bass Reevesplayed by David Oyelowois expected already for 2022.