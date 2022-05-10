the yes of the European Parliament arrives

We mentioned it to you in March: the Council of the European Union (EU) extended the validity of the Green Pass until the summer of 2023. An approval that came following the proposal launched in February by the European Commission. What was missing, up to now, was the acceptance by the European Parliament – which arrived on May 4 – even if, in order for it to become a definitive rule, it is still necessary an agreement with the EU Council, that is, with governments.

Green Pass for travel until June 2023

Negotiations to bring this rule into effect will start immediately. All with the aim that the rules are valid before the current deadline, scheduled for June 30 this year.

The text was promoted with 432 votes in favor, 130 against and 23 abstentions in the section dedicated to EU citizens and with 441 yes, 132 no and 20 abstentions for the one on citizens of third countries.

The decision was taken, as the European Parliament points out, “to ensure that Union citizens benefit from the right to free movement regardless of the evolution of the pandemic“. Basically, should the situation worsen, the Member States will have to ensure European citizens Green Pass holders to be able to move freely within the EU.

If, on the other hand, the restrictions prove necessary: “They should be limited and proportionate according to the latest scientific advice from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and the EU Health Security Committee“.

The approved changes will also allow EU countries to issue certificates also relating to new types of unsanitary tests.

What does this extension mean

It should be noted, however, that the extension of the validity of the Covid EU digital certificate will only be “theoretical”. This means that it will have no impact on the decisions of the Member States, each of which remains sovereign in health matters.

Even today, in fact, the rules change according to the destination countries. Today the Green Pass which ascertains vaccination, healing or a negative (antigenic / molecular) swab continues to be necessary for entry into some EU countries (including Germany, France, Austria, Spain, Portugal), including Italy where the April 28, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza signed an ordinance extending the current measures for arrivals from abroad to May 31 (for more information you can click here), while as we know the Green Pass to access indoor activities was almost completely suspended.

Most of the remaining EU countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, they do not require the Green Pass from travelers to cross their borders.

For this reason, the Strasbourg MEPs ask that the period of application of the certificate be as short as possible and ask the Commission to assess, six months after the current annual extension, the usefulness and conformity of the certificate and its non-revocation. as soon as the epidemiological situation allows it.

A decision that has already aroused some controversy among Italian politics. However, the pandemic is not over yet and attention must be kept high, especially when the summer ends and a further wave of Covid-19 could arise – obviously hoping that it will not happen.

