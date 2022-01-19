The yields of German bunds turn positive. It hadn’t happened for over two years. Spread up to 135 points

The returns of the bund, the title decennial of the German state, are back in the positive for the first time since May 2019. The zero threshold was exceeded after the definitive data on theinflation in December which in Germany stood at 5.7% based on European parameters. The yield of the bund therefore rose to 0.02%. After the onset of the pandemic, the stock erred to offer negative yields up to minus 0.9%. The bund represents the safe asset par excellence, in this role serves as a reference for the calculation of the spread, that is, the difference in yields between government bonds of different countries. The wider the perception of a diversity of investment risk across countries. The yield of the Italian ten-year BTP is today 1.35% with a slight increase compared to yesterday with a spread of around 135

The rise in bund yields is coupled with the dynamics that are taking place, in a more accentuated way, in the United States where ten-year Treasuries they saw their interest rates rise to 1.8%. Government bonds pay a fixed interest in absolute value but which is indicated in relation to their exchange price. If the sales of securities on the market increase, the price drops and therefore the return in relation to the value goes up. This is what is happening now since in the face of the recovery of inflation and in view of the imminent moves of the central banks (the US Federal Reserve could raise rates as early as March), the securities on the market are no longer attractive as a means of protection of the value of savings. There are currently negative yielding bonds on the market for a total value of more than 9 thousand billion dollars. Legacy of a long phase of near-zero inflation and ultra-expansionary central bank policies.