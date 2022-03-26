The young actress bets on creating her own Hollywood path with her incredible performances

Yes! If you didn’t know, actress Emma Roberts is the daughter of Eric Roberts and niece of the always “Pretty Woman”, Julia Roberts. There is no doubt that this artistic heritage makes anyone feel a responsibility on her shoulders, but it seems that this is not the case with Emma.

According to an interview with Tatler magazine, Emma believes she doesn’t need to live up to the last name she shares with her aunt, and feels right at home making her own way in show business. “I never aspired to be her. I love her so much. I love her work, but I’m just doing my thing, ”said the actress.

Roberts has certainly paved her own path in the roles she has selected for herself, if the Ryan Murphy-created “American Horror Story” is any reflection of her career. “My favorite parts have been the ones that people don’t expect, when Ryan Murphy cast me in ‘American Horror Story,’ for example,” the former Nickelodeon star began.

Emma Roberts broke the schemes in the FX series

“A lot of producers saw me as the nice teenager and didn’t give me a chance in bigger and maybe edgier roles at the time. Ryan gave me that opportunity and I would love to do that for others.” And the truth is that young Roberts was on the Hollywood scene at a relatively young age.

She started working at the age of 9 when she was cast alongside Penélope Cruz and Johnny Depp in “Blow”, and since then her career has been growing little by little. In addition, she, Emma, ​​remembered the privilege of being able to accompany her aunt on the set of “Erin Brockovich” and “America’s Sweethearts”. She stated that Julia “would write the wardrobe labels, organize the makeup brushes… And I would watch how she would organize her scenes for continuity.”