The young Billie Eilish and the veteran Paul McCartney, headliners of the legendary Glastonbury

The festival returns after two years of absence due to covid for an edition tested by a rail transport strike.

Some 200,000 people are expected from Wednesday June 22 for the return of the legendary English Glastonbury festival, after two editions canceled by the Covid-19 … if they manage to access it despite the historic strikes in transport.

Read alsoDrug use at Glastonbury Festival endangers local wildlife

Headlining Friday, June 24, pop star Billie Eilish, 20, followed the next day by ex-Beatles Paul McCartney, who will perform just a week after celebrating his 80th birthday. ‘Macca’ will make history by becoming the festival’s oldest headliner while Billie Eilish will become the youngest solo artist to perform there.

Read alsoPaul McCartney: confidences through songs

On Sunday June 26, Californian rapper Kendrick Lamar will close the festival, notably succeeding on the main stage – the Pyramid stage – to New Zealand singer Lorde, disco diva Diana Ross and king of jazz Herbie Hancock.

But to access the festival, a huge site housed in a dairy farm in the depths of Somerset (south-west of England), festival-goers will have to circumvent the historic strike which will still affect the rail network Thursday 23 and Saturday 25, after a first day Tuesday 21. More than half of the trains serving the festival have been canceled.

Once arrived, and their tents pitched, it is the promise of five days of music and performances which will see dozens of groups and artists of all genres, from well-known Noel Gallagher or Supergrass to more emerging artists such as singers. British Arlo Parks and Griff, 21 years old each.

Ukraine and climate

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, several Ukrainian artists will perform with a peaceful message, including folk quartet Dakha Brakha on Sunday morning on the main stage and Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala on Saturday morning.

The NGOs Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, partners of the festival, will raise public awareness of the climate emergency. For their part, the organizers encourage participants to use reusable water bottles rather than plastic bottles and leave no trace behind.

On the occasion of the festival, some 350 hectares of fields are transformed into open-air stages and up to 200,000 people go there, producing mountains of waste. In 2014, the festival was ordered to pay a fine after 90,000 liters of wastewater generated by festival-goers polluted a nearby river.

This year, ‘Glasto’ regulars have been asked not to take canvas shelters with them, with many generally remaining abandoned. They can also leave their rubber boots at home, with the weather forecast to be sunny most of the week.

It is also an opportunity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the festival two years late, after the cancellations of the last two editions due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, the festival was replaced by a large concert without an audience broadcast live on the internet, featuring British rockers Wolf Alice, pop rock trio Haim and festival veterans Coldplay. This year it is sold out, with the majority of entries having been allocated to ticket holders from previous canceled editions.