The young daughter of Antonio Banderas, Stella, demonstrates how to wear a light dress and steal glances

Daughter of Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas, Stella Banderas, has 50% American blood and 50% Spanish blood. In short, this young lady has acquired the best of both worlds. Her glamor and talent run in her blood-let’s not forget that she is the granddaughter of Tippi Hedren, one of Alfred Hitchcock’s muses-so it is not surprising that her figure begins to take weight in the world of fashion.

Precisely with the intention of establishing his career, he has moved to Malaga close to his father Antonio Banderas; and this decision already seems to be paying off. After having studied dramatic art, Stella Banderas’ career today seems to lean more towards modeling. These days she is the host of the exclusive events that Dior has organized to present its new Cruise 2023 collection in her native Andalusia; something unthinkable a few years ago when she was fleeing flashes and red carpets.

Stella Banderas it has slowly become a favorite of the biggest fashion houses in the world. And for this reason the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas has posed at the Hotel Villapanés in Seville for HOLA!. Showing off in a blood-red silk shirt dress that brings out her Spanish heritage; This design with short sleeves and front buttoning is special for her notch to let her figure shine.

The prestigious and exclusive Dior brand has announced this series of events as follows: “The ties between Dior and Spain, and more specifically Andalusia, were forged as early as the 1950s, and have been strengthened ever since, with journeys leading to silhouettes with evocative names devised by Monsieur Dior and his successors”. Being chosen at only 25 years of age for the task of officiating as hostess of such a prestigious firm is no small thing, which accounts for the growth of Stella Banderas in the world of modeling.

Since the publication, she was asked who was inspired for her looks, and she has not hesitated to respond with two iconic names. The daughter of Antonio Banderas He has stated that one of his inspirations is Kate Moss, with her bohemian look with touches of grunge and punk from the nineties. Secondly Stella Banderas He has also confessed to looking at a close friend of his father, Penelope Cruz, as a reference; About the Spanish woman, she has said that her more formal style is timeless and always current.