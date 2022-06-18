Entertainment

The young daughter of Antonio Banderas, Stella, demonstrates how to wear a light dress and steal glances

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Daughter of Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas, Stella Banderas, has 50% American blood and 50% Spanish blood. In short, this young lady has acquired the best of both worlds. Her glamor and talent run in her blood-let’s not forget that she is the granddaughter of Tippi Hedren, one of Alfred Hitchcock’s muses-so it is not surprising that her figure begins to take weight in the world of fashion.

Precisely with the intention of establishing his career, he has moved to Malaga close to his father Antonio Banderas; and this decision already seems to be paying off. After having studied dramatic art, Stella Banderas’ career today seems to lean more towards modeling. These days she is the host of the exclusive events that Dior has organized to present its new Cruise 2023 collection in her native Andalusia; something unthinkable a few years ago when she was fleeing flashes and red carpets.

Source link

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The physical change of Megan Fox by which you will not recognize the sensual actress of Transformers

16 seconds ago

Film locations in Mallorca: Five essential locations

11 mins ago

All the couples of Julia Roberts throughout her life

23 mins ago

The daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez broke the silence about her relationship with her father

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button