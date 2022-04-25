The young Debanhi entered the motel alone where she was found dead and now there are recordings of the premises: the latest in the case | News Univision Latin America

The case of the death and disappearance of Debanhi Escobar is plagued with questions: why did the taxi driver who was taking her back home after a party leave her on that road and take a photo of her that went viral; what happened next in that motel; Why did it take 13 days to find her if she was found dead a few meters from where that last picture of her was taken and her cell phone was connected for the last time.