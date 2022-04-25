The young Debanhi entered the motel alone where she was found dead and now there are recordings of the premises: the latest in the case | News Univision Latin America

The young Mexican Debanhi Escobar entered a “property” alone shortly before appearing dead 13 days after his disappearance. It is the latest that is known about this case that has shocked the country and brought thousands of women back to the streets to protest against the fear and violence they suffer.
The Attorney General of Nuevo Laredo reported this Monday that Escobar entered “a building” alonewithout specifying which one, but sources from the Mexican newspaper Millennium confirmed that it is the Nueva Castilla motel where they finally found his body.
In the images, according to that story, the young woman “goes along the edge of the building she enters.” Now she will be her a Femicide Prosecutor who is in charge of addressing this case with a gender perspective. Many clues are missing, including determining how it ended up in the cistern.
This revelation comes from new recordings incorporated into the investigation, images that belong to the establishment, according to Millennium.
The explanation of how there are now images recorded by the motel remains to be known, while until now it had been said that this business only had live monitoring and had not recorded anything.
This was stated last week by the prosecutor of Nuevo León, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero. “From the beginning we went there to the hotel and we asked for the videos, but they do not record, they only have real-time monitoring“, he indicated, according to the newspaper The country.
“That was the problem. In the last videos we have, Debanhi was 300 or 500 meters away from that hotel,” Guerrero said then in an interview with Millennium.
the father of the girl, mario escobar, claimed last Thursday, when the body of the young woman was found in a motel cistern, how they had not found anything if during the 13 days of disappearance they were checking the motel.
“Every day we feel insecure”: thousands of women mobilize in Mexico to protest against femicides
Debanhi Escobar’s family questioned the investigation
That has been one of the questions that the young woman’s relatives have made about the investigation, which leaves doubts and suspected irregularities.
The notice that led to finding the young woman’s body was given by the motel’s own employees, when they identified a “foul odor” in a sewer.
In the meeting with the Nuevo Laredo Prosecutor’s Office, Governor Samuel García and the girl’s father, Mario Escobar, were reviewing the videos. Both confirmed that the images show that the young woman entered the building alone, according to official information.
A case with more questions than answers: she was abandoned by a taxi driver, she disappeared for 13 days
The case of the death and disappearance of Debanhi Escobar is plagued with questions: why did the taxi driver who was taking her back home after a party leave her on that road and take a photo of her that went viral; what happened next in that motel; Why did it take 13 days to find her if she was found dead a few meters from where that last picture of her was taken and her cell phone was connected for the last time.
For 13 days, groups were organized to search for the young woman, always starting from the same point on the highway from Monterrey to Nuevo Laredo, in front of the Nueva Castilla motel, the last place where there was a trace of her alive at five in the morning of the 9 of April.
Tamez, quoted by Mexican media, reported that he had research inconsistencies about the death of Debanhi Escobar, but asked to wait for a second expert opinion to verify these indications.
After the young woman’s wake, Tamez declared that “blows were detected in other parts of the body” and that there was sexual abuse. “It’s something delicate,” she declared, adding that all this must be confirmed with a second expert opinion.
It is not clear where the commissioner acquired the information from, since the Prosecutor’s Office has not provided further details in this regard.