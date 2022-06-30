The young Guatemalan woman who survived the migrant tragedy in Texas (and the last message she sent to her uncle)

His uncle, Rony Cardona, confirmed the information to the media Univision 41, saying that his niece had been hospitalized since Monday, June 27 .

Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás is a 20-year-old Guatemalan woman one of the survivors of the tragic event in San Antonio, Texas, where at least 53 migrants were found dead inside a truck.

Cardona says that Yenifer had left Guatemala for the United States at the end of May in order to seek new opportunities. He also narrates that her niece had successfully reached San Antonio and that she was looking to move to Houston to achieve the so-called “American dream.”

However, the last message that Cardona received from her niece was at 10 am on Monday, telling him that he had gotten on the truck and that he had arrived in San Antonio.

A friend of his confirmed that the van that was found in the 9,600 block of Quintana Road in San Antonio, it was the same one Yenifer was riding.

Before learning that her niece was one of the survivors, Cardona had told Univision her fear that she was among the fatalities.

“I just want to know if… to see if she is there. We were talking to her yesterday (June 27) and he doesn’t answer my messages anymoreCardona said.

Current landscape

On June 27, the authorities confirmed 46 deceased migrants showing signs of exhaustion and suffocation inside the truck.

With the passing of the days, the number of dead migrants increased to 53, being 13 women and 40 men according to information provided this Wednesday by the United States immigration services.

among the deceased seven are Guatemalan, 27 are of Mexican nationality, 14 are Honduran and two are Salvadoran, according to the director of the National Institute of Migration of Mexico, Francisco Garduño.

For its part, the EFE agency assured that 11 people are hospitalized, Although they did not give more details about his condition.

Other stories

Several stories have recently come out from relatives of the victims who tell their stories. One of them is that of Karen Caballero, a mother who told Telemundo that his two deceased sons, Alejandro Miguel Andino Caballero and Fernando José Redondo Caballero, were excited about finding work in the United States.

Another story is that of Esmeralda, a Guatemalan migrant who lives in the United States and is the sister of a young woman who survived the tragedy, telling Telemundo how he found out that his relative was among the people in the trailer.