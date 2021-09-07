the young model was in Venice with her mother Monica Bellucci

Accompanied by Monica Bellucci and her boyfriend Luca Salandra, the young Deva Cassel paraded at the great Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda event set up in Piazza San Marco in Venice.

Despite his only 16 years Deva Cassel and is already launched towards Haute Couture. Of course, being the daughter of Monica Bellucci it helps, but the catwalk cannot fail to be its natural environment considering the genetic baggage it carries with it. The young model participated in the Dolce & Gabbana event organized in Venice, arriving in the lagoon with her mother and boyfriend Luca Salandra, also a model. To reach the hotel that hosted them, they were seen getting on the famous motorboat called “Amore”, which had already accompanied famous lovers in the past such as George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin.

Deva Cassel: at 16 she is already a diva who parades for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice

The big event Dolce & Gabbana High Fashion which took place in the City of the Doges between 28 and 30 August was a joy for the eyes of those present. The highlight with the fashion show on 29 evening, just when the sunset light hits Venice making it shine, teeming with personalities from the world of fashion and entertainment, both on the catwalk and in the audience. There were about five hundred guests, for an event held strictly outdoors at the foot of the bell tower of San Marco. Among the present faces of those who work in the sector and of the customers with overflowing bank accounts, arriving from Russia, the United Arab Emirates and North and South Americas, you could see those of Helen Mirren, Vin Diesel, Christian Bale, Zoe Saldana, Puff Daddy, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Hudson, Kate Bosworth, Bianca Balti, Heidi Klum And Monica Bellucci. Own Deva Cassel, eldest daughter of Vincent Cassel and the Bellucci who will turn 17 on 12 September, was the protagonist among the young models who represent the advancing future (on the catwalk), as shown in the video below.