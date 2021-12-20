“The young people look at me Insigne and Koulibaly, we are the ones who say to sweat the shirt for the fans. Here even the players get sick from these colors”

The words of Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli at Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli on the state of form of the club.

“I arrived in Naples young. It wasn’t easy when I got there. Then with experience you can grow, when I arrived there was Hamsik, I looked at him and he was the symbol of Naples. Same thing Paolo Cannavaro. I think the guys who come to the club today are looking at me, Insigne or Koulibaly. If you think of Naples you think of these players. In my day it was Hamsik, Cannavaro, who had been playing in Naples for a long time and knew what they were talking about.

We always say we sweat the shirt and play well for the fans, but you have to understand this city because it gives you something special. The fans are sick and after so many years you too become a little sick with this shirt and these colors.

I trust Elmas a lot, but sometimes I go to him because sometimes he sleeps and has to wake up. I am doing it and this year he is doing well and also the coach gives him a lot of confidence. A player that strong every now and then you have to wake him up, but not just me. There are Koulibaly and Insigne, but also many others who do it because it is our duty ”.