The young Russian skater mocked by a glass exchanged with her grandfather

AGI – Kamila Valieva, the fifteen-year-old Russian skater found positive for doping, may have ingested the banned substance sharing a glass with her grandfather on Christmas day. At least that’s her line of defense, the explanation given by the athlete’s mother and her lawyer, which appeared online Sunday at the hearing for disciplinary proceedings at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Valieva was the very favorite on the eve of the Olympics, but a week after the start of competitions she tested positive for trimetazidine, a performance-enhancing drug that is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned substance list. The sample was taken on December 25th. Nevertheless, on Monday the athlete was still allowed to compete so much that she went down on the ice rink for the queen competition of the discipline, individual figure skating, which ends on Thursday.













© Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP Kamila Valieva













Valieva’s grandfather has a heart problem and, according to Pravda, the substance could have passed into the girl’s body through a contaminated glass that grandfather and grandson shared on Christmas day. “These days have been very difficult for me, emotionally. I am happy but emotionally tired” said Valieva starting to cry, “which is why these tears are of joy and a little bit of sadness. But, of course, I am happy to participate in the Games. Olympic. I will do my best to represent our country. This is obviously a phase I have to go through. “

Kamila Valieva finished in first place the short program of the female individual. On the ice of the ‘Capital Indoor Stadium’ of the Chinese capital, Valieva finished the short program in first place with 82.16 points. showing all her grace, her lightness, her great technical talent. The test was ruined by the smear on the landing of the first jump, the triple Axel. A mistake perhaps due to the tension after the pressures and anxieties of the last few days.

Start the notes of ‘In Memoriam’ by Kirill Richter, wrapped in her purple dress studded with Swarovski and with white skates, Kamila missed the final part of the first jump, the triple Axel, unbalanced on landing. The rest of the program was delightful, perfect, and at the end it was rated 82.16 points. On the ‘kiss and cry’, the stage where the athlete waits for the judges’ scores, Kamila, was accompanied by the coach Eteri Tutberidze the coach in the eye of the storm and who never lost sight of her, he continued with a perfect triple flip, triple Lutz-triple toe loop combination, sequence of steps and final spins, all called level 4.

Second partial place for the Russian Anna Shcherbakova (80.20), also followed by Tutberidze, the choreographer Daniil Gleikhengauz and the coach Sergei Dudakov at the ‘Sambo-70’ skating school on the southern outskirts of Moscow. Third was the Japanese Kaori Sakamoto (79.84), fourth, more than five points from the podium, the third Russian, Alexandra Trusova.

To the free program scheduled for Friday and which will award the medals – will not be awarded if Valieva finishes in the first three positions as per the decision of the Executive of the International Olympic Committee – the first 25 will be admitted and not the first 24 because, in the case of future measures against Valieva (for example, disqualification and therefore reshaping of the ranking because in fact positive for doping), the 25th classified will be able to re-enter the ranking with the score of the two programs. Kamila will close the free program on Friday: her performance is scheduled at 9.49 pm local time (2.49 pm Italian time). Before her Shcherbakova.

As AGI learned at the ‘Capital Indoor Stadium’, two former students of Tutberidze, Evgenia Medvedeva, 22, retired last December twice world champion and Olympic silver in the stands cheering for the Russian skaters at the Beijing ice rink. PyeongChang 2018, and Alina Zagitova, 19, currently stopped for lack of motivation (in Beijing 2022 she is a television technical commentator), Olympic gold four years ago and world gold in 2019.