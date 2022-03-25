The young stars jumped onto the Disney Channel screen as protagonists of youth series

Yes! These stars grew up on “Barney & Friends.” Names like Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato among other stars started on television along with the big purple dinosaur. “I learned everything from that show,” Selena shared during an interview with “The Early Show” in 2008.

“So it’s such a wonderful memory for me. A lot of people would be embarrassed to say they were on Barney, but I accept the fact and I had a blast doing that show,” Gomez continued at the time. The actress gave life to Gianna from 2002 to 2004.

For her part, “Camp Rock” star Demi Lovato played Angela. She reminisced about her time on “Barney & Friends” while speaking to Rolling Stone magazine in October 2017. “I was more comfortable with adults there than I was with kids my age when I was in public school,” explained the “Tell Me You Love Me”.

“They made fun of me a lot because I had been to Barney. I look back and I think it was mainly the jealousy of the kids who wanted to sing and act on TV. In fact, I learned so much in my homeschool time that I was able to teach stuff from my math class,” the pop star continued.

What other actresses were with Barney?

Former Disney Channel actress Madison Pettis played Bridget on “Barney: Let’s Go to the Doctor,” while Cool Pratt played Marcella on “Barney’s Great Adventure.” To the surprise of many, Debby Ryan was in the tenth season of the show.

The redhead, who starred in the Disney Channel series “Jessie,” guest starred in the episode “Rabbits/Ducks and Fish.” Jow Malese, part of the Nickelodeon crew appeared in an episode of Barney called “Pennies, Nickels, Dimes”. Without a doubt, the magic of Barney accompanied more than one celebrity who today is catapulted into Hollywood.