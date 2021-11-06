The historical film after lunch on TV: “The Young Victoria” Saturday 6 November 2021 at 2 pm on Rai Movie

The Young Victoria is a 2009 film directed by Jean-Marc Vallée and starring Emily Blunt, Rupert Friend and Paul Bettany.

Set in the early reign of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom, played by Emily Blunt, this historical film was produced by Martin Scorsese, Graham King and Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Andrew, Duke of York, third child of Queen Elizabeth II. .

The film won an Academy Award in 2010 for Best Costume Design by Sandy Powell.

The film fairly closely follows Queen Victoria’s youth, from a year before she ascended the throne to the birth of her first child. In particular, the relationship with her husband is emphasized, Prince Albert who defended his wife while two gunshots were fired at her.

Victory (Alexandrina Victoria; London, May 24, 1819 – Cowes, January 22, 1901) was Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland from June 20, 1837 and Empress of India from 1876 until her death. His very long reign is also known as Victorian age.

Victoria was the daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Strathearn, fourth son of King George III. Both the duke and the king died in 1820, and Victoria grew up under the supervision of her mother, the German princess Victoria of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. He inherited the throne at eighteen, after the death without legitimate descent of his three paternal uncles. The United Kingdom was already at that time a stable parliamentary monarchy, in which the sovereign had few direct political powers. Privately, Vittoria tried to influence the government and the appointment of ministers, in public she became a national icon and the figure who embodied the model of strong values ​​and a personal moral typical of the time.

She married her cousin, Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, in 1840. Her nine children and twenty of her forty-two grandchildren married other members of the European aristocracy and nobility, uniting them. This gave her the nickname “grandmother of Europe”. After Alberto’s death in 1861, Vittoria began a religious mourning in which she avoided appearing in public. As a result of its isolation, republicanism gained strength for some time. In the latter half of his reign, however, his popularity increased, and his gold and diamond jubilees were celebrated throughout the kingdom.

His reign, which lasted 63 years, seven months and two days, is the second longest in British history, surpassed only by his great-great-granddaughter Elizabeth II, and is known as the Victorian era; it was a period of industrial, cultural, political, scientific and military development in the United Kingdom and was marked by the expansion of the British Empire. Vittoria was the last British ruler of the House of Hanover, her son and successor Edward VII belonging to the house of his father, Saxonia-Coburg-Gotha.

Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée

With Emily Blunt, Rupert Friend and Paul Bettany

Source: WIKIPEDIA



