“The younger the men, the more aggressive the cancer,” explains Dr. Matos

"Although it is an advanced disease, it can be managed and the patient can live for many years," says the specialist.

Doctor Nelson Matos, hematologist oncologist. Photo: Provided by the specialist to the journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The subject of prostate cancer is not very open, but it should be discussed, since this type of cancer is the counterpart of breast cancer in women. It is one of the cancers common in the male populationaccording to Dr. Nelson Matos, an oncologist hematologist.

Prostate cancer is “a cancer that is associated with older age”, between 60 and 65 years, therefore, it is more frequent in people who gain age, but it can also be seen in younger people. It can be seen in 40-year-old patients and “the younger the men, the more aggressive the cancer is,” says the specialist.

Those patients with that age range make us think that it is another disease, but many times it is prostate cancer.

Dr. Matos notes that: “Thank God, the incidence has decreased over the years.” Patients are lasting much longer and in the event that it becomes a chronic disease, when it is no longer curable, it is treated to improve symptoms.

“Although it is an advanced disease, it can be managed and the patient can live for many years,” highlights the specialist. In many cases, there is slow-growing cancer and in others fast-growing. It usually always grows.

Prostate Cancer in Puerto Rico

In Puerto Rico the prostate cancer incidence in male patients it is 40.6% and cancer death rates of prostate in the island represent more than 18% in the masculine population.

Statistical data published by the World Health Organization show that in 2020 2,742 were diagnosed prostate cancer cases in Puerto Rico, with 21% against other types of cancer.

There is still a chance of dying from prostate cancer

Although treatments have improved a lot, there is still a chance of dying from prostate cancer. Regarding surgery, this type of cancer should not always be approached through surgery, since there are many factors that affect it, such as age, patient comorbidity, whether it is an aggressive cancer or not, among others.

If a patient has a heart condition and has a growing prostate cancer slow, it is possible that the patient dies from the heart and not from the prostate.

In short, there are several options for treating this type of cancer, including chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, laparoscopy, and others. The only treatment that is not available in Puerto Rico is a vaccine that allows the patient has an immune response, but “few patients have access to this”. However, in Puerto Rico, men can be treated for this type of cancer.

