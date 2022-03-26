the youngest actors who were nominated and won a statuette in history

So far in the history of the most important event in cinema, many actors and actresses received an award, but few did so when they were very young. Who are they?

Receiving an Oscar is the dream of any actor and actress in the world. It is that it is the maximum recognition granted by cinema and allows artists to achieve unparalleled international prestige. Next Sunday, March 27, the 2022 Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States, thus returning to its maximum splendor. But before, in spoilers We will remember those actors who won a statuette even as children and adolescents.

Who are the youngest actors and actresses who won or were nominated for an Oscar?

Justin Henry for ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’

The actor was nominated at the 1980 Oscar Awards in the Best Supporting Actor category. At just 8 years old, little Justin was applauded for his performance as a fragile child torn apart by the divorce of his parents, played by meryl streep and Dustin Hoffmann.

Jackie Cooper for ‘Skippy’

At the moment, he is the youngest actor to have a nomination and statuette at the Oscar Awards is Cooper in the shortlist for ‘Best Actor’. At 9 years old, he conquered the public for his performance in the comedy directed by Norman Taurog in 1931.

Quvenzhané Wallis for ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’

She is another of the youngest actresses who was nominated for an Oscar but did not get any statuette. Wallis was nominated at the 2013 awards for ‘Best Actress’.

Tatum O’Neal for ‘Paper Moon’

Tatum was one of the main figures, along with his father Ryan O’Neal, in the film ‘Paper Moon’ where a thief and an orphan are accomplices in a crime. The young actress was not only nominated for an Oscar as ‘Best Supporting Actress’ but she also managed to obtain a statuette.

abigail breslin

She is one of the youngest actresses to be nominated for an Oscar. Her career began at the age of three, when she appeared in a Toys “R” Us television commercial and she acted in her first film, Signs (2002), at the age of five.

However, international recognition came after playing Olive in the comedy Little Miss Sunshine (2006); Thanks to this film, Breslin became the fourth youngest actress to be nominated for an Academy Award; she also earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Adrien Brody – The Pianist

Adrien Brody is the youngest actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor in 2002 for Roman Polanski’s Holocaust film ‘The Pianist’. So at 29 years of age he became the youngest actor to win a statuette in this category.

Marlee Matlin, Children of a Lesser God

Marlee Matlin was one of the youngest actresses to take home a statuette in the Best Actress category. Also, she was the deaf actress to win an Oscar.

Timothy Hutton, The Common People

He is an American actor who has won the Oscar and Golden Globe awards. Hutton held the record for being the youngest winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for 34 years. He beat the record from George Chakiris.