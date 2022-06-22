The youngest daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez shows why she is one of the most beautiful women

Genesis Rodriguez is the youngest daughter of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez, product of his current relationship with his wife Carolina Pérez. There is a very close and affectionate relationship between them, and they always show it on social networks. Not so with his two eldest daughters as a result of his relationship with Lila Morillo: Liliana and Lilibeth.

This past Sunday, June 19, which was celebrated on Father’s Day, Genesis dedicated a tender post to him in an Instagram story. In a black and white image, the actress is seen in the arms of the famous Venezuelan singer. “Happy father’s day. Daddy @elpumaoficial I love you ”she wrote.

Genesis’s post to his dad. Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

The Puma He always shows the pride he feels for his daughter, who is currently 34 years old. A few days ago, she posted a video with compiled photos of him and the actress on her Instagram account. “Life is built on the best and happiest memories. Just as it is made up of those people who are by your side in the good and not so good times. My constant love and admiration @genirodriguez” was the text of the post.

this past weekend, Jose Luis He also showed his love for the actress in the publications that she made of the presentation of the Netflix series in which she stars: Umbrella Academy 3. It will be available from next Wednesday, June 22, on the platform of the big red N. There will be a total of ten new episodes.

Genesis with the cast of Umbrella Academy 3. Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

At the gala event, Genesis She wore a ball gown to the feet and with an opening on her left leg in nude color. The publication exceeded 28,000 likes and 500 comments. In the image of her that she is alone, the singer left her fire emojis; in which she shines with the entire cast, the Puma left her red hearts.