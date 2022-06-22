Entertainment

The youngest daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez shows why she is one of the most beautiful women

Genesis Rodriguez is the youngest daughter of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez, product of his current relationship with his wife Carolina Pérez. There is a very close and affectionate relationship between them, and they always show it on social networks. Not so with his two eldest daughters as a result of his relationship with Lila Morillo: Liliana and Lilibeth.

This past Sunday, June 19, which was celebrated on Father’s Day, Genesis dedicated a tender post to him in an Instagram story. In a black and white image, the actress is seen in the arms of the famous Venezuelan singer. “Happy father’s day. Daddy @elpumaoficial I love you ”she wrote.

