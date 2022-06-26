The youngest daughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, Génesis Rodríguez, teaches what her hidden superpower is

Genesis Rodriguez Although she was born in Florida, she carries Venezuelan blood in her veins as the daughter of José Luis Rodríguez, popularly known as the “The Puma” Rodriguez. She began to work professionally in telenovelas such as “Prisionera” and “Days of Our Lives”, in addition to having her first opportunities in films such as “Casa de mi padre” and “El Ultimo Challenge”. In recent years, she has also been involved in dubbing, in animated series such as “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” and “Big Hero 6: The Series”.

Genesis Rodriguez was born on July 29, 1987 in Miami, Florida. His mother, Carolina Pérez, is a Cuban model, and his father is a Venezuelan singer. Jose Luis Rodriguez. the young actress speaks English and Spanish fluently. When she was just 2 1/2 years old, she entered the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami, Florida.

The daughter of “The Puma” Jose Luis Rodriguez She has participated in dramatic school productions, and at an early age decided to pursue an acting career. when she was a teenager, Genesis Rodriguez, studied acting, dance and vocal preparation, locally and nationally. When the parents of Rodriguez they observed her determination for the art, they enrolled her in more intense training programs. She went to New York and enrolled in summer classes at the Lee Strasberg Institute for Theater and Film. Upon her return to Miami, she continued private instruction.

On Wednesday, June 22, the third season of The Umbrella Academy premiered on Netflix, this time he joined the cast Genesis Rodriguez. The young daughter of Jose Luis Rodriguezplays Sloane Hargreeves, a dreamer who has the ability to defy gravity.

His father Jose Luis Rodriguez He is extremely proud of his daughter’s achievements. So “El Puma” has dedicated a publication to Genesis Rodriguez on his Instagram account: Today is the World Premiere of the third season of #UmbrellaAcademy on @netflix @netflixlat. How proud to see you there my girl @genirodriguez #Geni. Now I’m a fan of #Number5 #Sloane @umbrellaacad.”