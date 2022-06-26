Entertainment

The youngest daughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, Génesis Rodríguez, teaches what her hidden superpower is

Genesis Rodriguez Although she was born in Florida, she carries Venezuelan blood in her veins as the daughter of José Luis Rodríguez, popularly known as the “The PumaRodriguez. She began to work professionally in telenovelas such as “Prisionera” and “Days of Our Lives”, in addition to having her first opportunities in films such as “Casa de mi padre” and “El Ultimo Challenge”. In recent years, she has also been involved in dubbing, in animated series such as “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” and “Big Hero 6: The Series”.

Genesis Rodriguez was born on July 29, 1987 in Miami, Florida. His mother, Carolina Pérez, is a Cuban model, and his father is a Venezuelan singer. Jose Luis Rodriguez. the young actress speaks English and Spanish fluently. When she was just 2 1/2 years old, she entered the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami, Florida.

