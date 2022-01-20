The youngest female driver completes the world tour – Europe in Belgium

Just landed at Kortrijk-Wevelgem International Airport (Belgium) Zara Rutherford, the 19 year old Belgian who thus achieves the feat of being the youngest female driver to go around the world alone.

The girl’s journey west in an ultralight sports plane had begun on August 18, 2021 from the same stopover in West Flanders and saw the girl fly over five continents. The arrival in Belgium was originally expected on Monday, but the thick fog made the last stage postpone. In the end, the Zadar world tour lasted 155 days.

Zadar’s journey took two months longer than originally planned due to coronavirus, but also of technical problems. “When she was in Alaska – her mother Beatrice De Smet told the Belgian media -, we also wondered if she would be able to complete her journey”. The girl had been stuck there for three weeks due to problems with her entry visa to Russia and then due to bad weather. “She was ready to stay in Alaska until spring, if necessary – added her mother -. She absolutely wanted to finish the world tour”.

The aircraft on which Zara flew was a Shark Ultralight aircraft, considered the fastest ultralight aircraft, with a cruising pace of 300 kilometers per hour. A seat had been removed for the girl’s trip in the two-seater to make room for an additional fuel tank.

“My goal is to encourage girls and young women to pursue their dreams and promote for them careers related to aviation and ‘stem’ subjects (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) – says Zara on her website -. Solo 5% of commercial pilots and 15% of computer scientists are women. In both areas, aviation and stem subjects, the gender gap is huge. “In the future, the young woman, an entire family with a passion for aviation, intends to continue to demonstrate that” girls can also do extraordinary things. “and start university studies in computer science and engineering.