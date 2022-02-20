The youth squad of America who would help break the losing streak against Pachuca

Club América has only one immediate mission to fulfill, and that is to succeed inl Azteca Stadium in front of the fans that continue to accompany them in this difficult moment that they are going through in Liga MX, therefore, they will have to do so by facing one of the most effective teams in this start of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, those commanded by William Almada who are located in third place in the General Table, while those from Coapa are fourteenth in the campaign.

Facing adversity in America, Santiago Solari enlists modifications in its approach for this Sunday against the Tuzos de Pachuca, according to the information shared by the sports journalist, Jonatan Peña, at the end of the practices this Friday the azulcrema approach included the following elements: Guillermo Ochoa,

Jorge Meré, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Sánchez, Salvador Reyes, Santiago Naveda, Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Roger Martínez, Henry Martín, and also the participation of the Eagles youth squad, Karel Campos.

Under these reports, the one born in Tamazunchale, San Luis Potosí, would be performing for the next confrontation of the MX League as a right winger, which would mean that Juan Otero would not be used despite the fact that he scored the goal of honor in the duel against Mazatlán, which denotes that the Argentine coach was not entirely inclined to carry out the transaction for the ex of Santos Lagoon.

Present from Karel Campos

The 19-year-old player was already called up by Santiago Solari during this Clausura 2022, specifically on Matchday 4 against Atlético de San Luis he was part of the bench and previously on Matchday 3 against the Rojinegros del Atlas he managed to play 4 minutes in the field of the Azteca Stadium. The coach has shown his love for the footballer and debuted him last Thursday, July 22, 2021 against the Gallos Blancos, the youth squad has skill as a midfielder or winger with a good definition in hitting the ball as he is the ideal man to charge in the U-20.