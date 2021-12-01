the YouTube app quietly receives a much requested feature

Over the last few hours, a new update for the version has been released by Google PlayStation 5 ofYouTube application, which now supports a feature much requested by users.

The update in question has not been advertised much by Sony and Google, but all those who install it on the latest generation console can take advantage of all the advantages ofHDR (High Dynamic Range) in videos up to 4K resolution it’s at 60 frames per second. This means that players with a panel capable of taking advantage of this technology can now enjoy YouTube videos in HDR, which was not possible until a few hours ago and was loudly requested by users. It should obviously be noted that only the videos on the platform that support this format can be viewed in HDR and that all the others will be seen without any kind of improvement. If you want to take advantage of this advantage, all you have to do is visit the section dedicated to applications on PlayStation 5 and download YouTube, in order to get access to the latest version of the app.

Did you know that Sony may be working on seamless transitions between apps running on PlayStation 5 under a new patent?