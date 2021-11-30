The YouTube app supports HDR on Sony consoles thanks to a secret update – Nerd4.life

The YouTube app in PS5 version now has support HDR, which allows you to watch higher quality videos, directly from your next-gen gaming platform.

Although PS5 was released with the native support for HDR media, its video streaming applications did not support it. Neither Sony nor Google have announced this small but important change to the YouTube app, but video-centric news site FlatpanelsHD has posted an image of the app with backend stats enabled showing the use of a video codec. HDR10.

If you are not familiar with HDR it means “high dynamic range“(in direct translation: wide dynamic range). Put simply, HDR allows for a wider range of brightness between the deepest and darkest element that the screen can display and the brightest and brightest part – allowing images to appear more vibrant and lifelike.According to FlatpanelsHD, the PS5 YouTube app now supports HDR for video resolution up to 4K and 60 frames per second.

It is important to note that you will need to actually watch a video that includes HDR on YouTube to see the difference from before. Although HDR has become increasingly common for games, movies and TV shows in recent years, the majority of video content on YouTube to similar platforms is still SDR. It is therefore possible that for many there is no real difference in daily use.

We also remind you that YouTube has hidden the number of dislikes in all videos.