The Youtube channels of Drake, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande… victims of a large-scale hack

This April 5, around 10:30 a.m., fans of Drake, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Eminem, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Eminem and others could see a video on the Youtube channels of their favorite artists. A new music video? The teaser for an upcoming single? No way. They were amazed to discover a man holding a guitar upside down and singing in Spanish for about a minute, before hearing noises suggesting an orgasm. Other equally bizarre videos have been posted.

No, it’s not a strange April Fool’s joke made late by these celebrities, it’s a large-scale hack since their Youtube channels have been hacked. The videos were quickly unpublished from the official accounts.

If the pirates remain anonymous, their claims have made it possible to identify the man on the video who is also the object of their fight. He is a Spaniard convicted of fraud. Baptized Paco Sanz but nicknamed “the man with 2000 tumours”, this individual scammed several thousand people (including sports or media personalities) by asking them to finance treatment to save him. Playing on a very real disease, he deliberately amplified its severity and the impact of the treatment to enrich himself on the backs of donors. In seven years he has collected nearly 300,000 euros in donations. Sentenced to two years in prison at the start of 2021, he has the support of a self-proclaimed “Free Paco Sanz” movement linked to the Twitter account @lospelaosbro et who uses hacking as a means of action. They had hacked the Twitter accounts of Spanish media last year and moved up a gear by hacking the Youtube channels of these many celebrities. Big buzz and high visibility at stake: the channels of Justin Bieber, Drake, Ariana Grande and Eminem alone total 200 million subscribers.